DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 07, 2023

Turkiye detains four over quake social media posts

AFP Published February 7, 2023 Updated February 7, 2023 02:33pm
<p>People walk amid rubble following an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey on Tuesday (Feb 7). — Reuters</p>

People walk amid rubble following an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey on Tuesday (Feb 7). — Reuters

Turkish police on Tuesday said they had detained four people over “provocative” social media posts following a massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake in southern Turkiye.

The quake struck the region early on Monday, killing more than 4,800 people in Turkiye and Syria, injuring thousands and leaving many more without shelter in the bitter cold.

The four individuals were detained after officers found accounts that shared “provocative posts aiming to create fear and panic”, the police said.

It added that a wider investigation into social media accounts was ongoing but offered no information on the content of the posts.

Turkish social media have been filled with posts by people who complain about a lack of search and rescue efforts in their area, particularly in Hatay.

The police appeared to address such claims on Tuesday.

“The address and location information of citizens who seek help is immediately ascertained and coordination is established,” they said.

Turkish authorities have in the last few years cracked down on social media posts, especially those considered to support “terror”, but this has led to accusations that freedom of expression has been curtailed.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No pardon for rape
Updated 07 Feb, 2023

No pardon for rape

Cultural filters and biases can often lead to faulty applications of the law.
Health insurance
07 Feb, 2023

Health insurance

THE planning ministry is reported to have raised objections to Punjab’s flagship universal health coverage...
The people’s demands
07 Feb, 2023

The people’s demands

AS the people of KP are literally on the frontline of the battle against terrorism and violent extremism, they are...
The Musharraf enigma
Updated 06 Feb, 2023

The Musharraf enigma

The Musharraf era holds numerous lessons for Pakistan’s ruling elite, civilian and military.
Staying neutral
06 Feb, 2023

Staying neutral

THE Election Commission of Pakistan has what is perhaps one of the most thankless jobs in the country. The countless...
Wikipedia ban
06 Feb, 2023

Wikipedia ban

THE country was back in a familiar, dark place last week when the PTA blocked Wikipedia over the charge that it...