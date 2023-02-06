In pictures: Buildings reduced to rubble in an instant as powerful earthquake hits Turkiye, Syria

The quake has wiped out entire sections of major Turkish cities in a region filled with millions who have fled the civil war in Syria.

The most powerful earthquake in nearly a century struck Turkiye and Syria on Monday, killing more than 1,500 people in their sleep, levelling buildings and causing tremors felt as far away as Greenland.

The 7.8-magnitude early morning quake, followed hours later by a slightly smaller one, wiped out entire sections of major Turkish cities in a region filled with millions who have fled the civil war in Syria and other conflicts.

Rescuers used heavy equipment and their bare hands to peel back rubble in search of survivors, who they could in some cases hear begging for help under the rubble.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said it expected a significant jump in the death toll.

A man stands near a damaged vehicle, following an earthquake, in rebel-held Azaz, Syria February 6. — REUTERS

Residents retrieve a small child from the rubble of a collapsed building following an earthquake in the town of Jandaris, in the countryside of Syria’s northwestern city of Afrin in the rebel-held part of Aleppo province, on February 6. — AFP

This aerial view shows residents searching for victims and survivors amidst the rubble of collapsed buildings following an earthquake in the village of Besnia near the town of Harim, in Syria’s rebel-held northwestern Idlib province on the border with Turkey, on February 6. — AFP

Bodies in bags lie on the floor in a hospital, following an earthquake, in Afrin, Syria on February 6. — Reuters

People search for survivors under the rubble following an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey on February 6. — Reuters

Rescuers carry out a girl from a collapsed building following an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey on February 6. — Reuters

White Helmet rescue workers search for victims and survivors in the rubble of collapsed buildings, following an earthquake in the town of Sarmada in the countryside of the northwestern Syrian Idlib province, early on February 6. — AFP)

People gather as rescuers search for survivors under the rubble, following an earthquake, in rebel-held town of Jandaris, Syria on February 6. — Reuters

A girl is carried following an earthquake, in rebel-held town of Jandaris, Syria on February 6. — Reuters

Header image: A rescuer carries a child, following an earthquake, in rebel-held town of Jandaris, Syria on February 6. — Reuters