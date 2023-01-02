DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 02, 2023

Kabul says Sanaullah’s remarks on TTP hideouts in Afghanistan ‘provocative and baseless’

Tahir Khan Published January 2, 2023 Updated January 2, 2023 03:42pm
<p>This combo photo shows Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Afghan Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid.</p>

This combo photo shows Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Afghan Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid.

The Afghan Taliban administration on Sunday rejected Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s remarks pertaining to the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan’s (TTP) hideouts in Afghanistan, calling them “provocative” and “baseless”.

In an interview with Express TV last week, Sanaullah had said that Pakistan may target TTP militants in Afghanistan if authorities in Kabul did not take any action against them.

“Afghanistan is our brotherly country and we will first talk to them to dismantle the TTP hideouts and hand over the group’s members to Pakistan,” the interior minister had said.

In case of inaction by the Afghan authorities, Sanaullah had warned that “the international laws give you the right to target those who attack you”.

Sanaullah passed these remarks while talking about the decisions taken in the first round of the National Security Meeting — the principal decision-making forum on foreign policy and national security — which took place on Friday. It had decided to response with “full force” to those who challenged the country.

“There was an understanding in the NSC’s meeting that there is no other option but to opt for a clearance operation,” he had said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan has seen an uptick in terrorist attacks across the country, believed to have been planned and directed by the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) leaders based in Afghanistan.

The TTP, which has ideological linkages with the Afghan Taliban, has executed around 115 attacks so far this year, most of which happened after August this year when the group’s peace talks with the Pakistan government began to falter. The ceasefire was formally ended last month by the TTP.

Pakistan has been pressing successive governments in Kabul to take action against the TTP and other militants based in Afghanistan.

The Afghan National Defense Ministry on Sunday issued a statement, saying that it “views the Pakistan interior minister’s (Sanaullah) statement about the presence of TTP in Afghanistan and possible attack as provocative and baseless.”

It claimed that there was “proof” of TTP bases in Pakistan and such “claims by Pakistani officials harm good relations between two brotherly neighbouring countries”.

“Afghanistan calls for resolution of every concern through understanding,” the statement added.

It also said that Afghanistan was “ready to defend its territorial integrity and independence” and knew how to defend the country.

Rising terror

Over the past few months, the law and order situation in the country has worsened, with terrorist groups such as the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the Islamic State group, and Gul Bahadur Group executing attacks with near impunity across the country.

Insurgents in Balochistan have also stepped up their violent activities and formalised a nexus with the TTP.

The incident at the Khyber-Pakh­tunkhwa police’s Counter-Terrorism Dep­art­ment interrogation centre in Bannu and the botched suicide bombing attempt in Islamabad not only set off alarm bells in the power corridors but also left several countries worried about the security of their nationals in Islamabad.

The US, UK, Australia and Saudi Arabia have issued advisories, asking their nationals to restrict movements in Pakistan and avoid non-essential trips.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Another commission
02 Jan, 2023

Another commission

A NEW commission formed by the Balochistan government, on the orders of the provincial high court, to trace missing...
Journalists’ safety
02 Jan, 2023

Journalists’ safety

A YEAR-END report by Reporters Without Borders sheds light on the dark reality of working as a journalist in...
MQM merger
Updated 02 Jan, 2023

MQM merger

It is unfortunate that despite promises to do otherwise, attempts to engineer political alliances continue by the establishment.
Our many delusions
Updated 01 Jan, 2023

Our many delusions

The current crop cannot remain drunk on power and refuse to see any future that does not align with their individual interests.
Rethinking the economy
01 Jan, 2023

Rethinking the economy

THE year 2022 is now firmly behind us — if only our economic troubles were too. The crises that gripped the ...
On abdication
Updated 31 Dec, 2022

On abdication

If our parties are unable to take difficult decisions, perhaps they should reconsider their claims to national leadership.