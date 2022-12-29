DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 29, 2022

Pakistan engaging with Afghan authorities on ‘all issues’ including terrorism: FO

Naveed Siddiqui Published December 29, 2022 Updated December 29, 2022 08:35pm

The Foreign Office (FO) said on Thursday that Pakistan was engaging with Afghan authorities on “all issues” including better border management, upgrading the security of diplomats, and curbing terrorism.

“Afghanistan has given certain assurances and we hope the promises made will be honored,” FO Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said.

Her remarks come against the backdrop of a spate of recent terrorism incidents in the country, believed to have been planned and directed by the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) leaders based in Afghanistan.

The TTP, which has ideological linkages with the Afghan Taliban, has executed around 115 attacks so far this year, most of which happened after August this year when the group’s peace talks with the Pakistan government began to falter. The ceasefire was formally ended last month by the TTP.

Pakistan has been pressing successive governments in Kabul to take action against the TTP and other militants based in Afghanistan.

In response to a question in a year-end media briefing today, Zahra said: “Pakistan has consistently expressed its desire to see a peaceful, prosperous, stable, and connected Afghanistan.

“We wish that Afghanistan emerges as a trade and energy-connectivity conduit to our region,” she added.

‘India continues to act as a regional bully’

During the briefing, the FO spokesperson maintained that bilateral relations with India could not fully normalise until the resolution of the outstanding disputes, especially the core issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

“A Hindutva-inspired nationalist government in India continues to act as a regional bully and create hurdles in the development of normal bilateral relations,” she said, adding that suppression of minorities and the people of the IIOJK is a matter of great concern for Pakistan.

Baloch affirmed that Pakistan will continue to make all possible efforts for the settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions.

“Islamabad wants India to end its suppression in IIOJK and desist from supporting terrorist activities inside Pakistan,” she said.

“Pakistan is interested in peace and dialogue and it is up to the Indian authorities to take a responsible position to improve relations.”

Relations with US

Talking about the country’s pivotal relations with the US, the FO spokesperson said a positive momentum in the bilateral ties was witnessed, with the visits of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

“The US agreed to our long-standing request for provision of military hardware,” the diplomat said. “De-hyphenation of relations would further contribute to the strengthening of our bilateral relations.”

Baloch also highlighted the country’s achievements on the diplomatic fronts, listing the exit from the Financial Action Task Force grey list and establishment of a Fund for Loss and Damage at COP27 for developing countries as a few.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (13)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Hasnain Haque
Dec 29, 2022 08:39pm
Brace yourself, Pakistan is next Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Fairview
Dec 29, 2022 08:45pm
Afghanistan like “FO”!
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Dec 29, 2022 08:47pm
Send deputy FM Mrs. Hina Rabbani Khar to Kabul to talk with Taliban leadership.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.Arshad
Dec 29, 2022 08:50pm
Afghani Talbans should be reminded that in the absence of Pakistan''s support remaining thirty percent ordinary Afghans will starve.The way East Bengalis and Indians are treating Rohingyas must be an opener for them.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Dec 29, 2022 08:51pm
It seems the Afghan ‘authorities’ will only rest until we are exactly like them.
Reply Recommend 0
Abbasshah
Dec 29, 2022 08:54pm
An exercise in futility &for how many time’s &how long?
Reply Recommend 0
SS
Dec 29, 2022 08:56pm
Basically pakistan is begging Afghanistan for mercy.
Reply Recommend 0
Ashwinshetty
Dec 29, 2022 09:03pm
Cry more
Reply Recommend 0
DEMAGOGUE
Dec 29, 2022 09:03pm
The ball is in Islamabad Court. Please accept India demands for transit trade opening with Afghanistan, besides open trade with India. Also let the people mingle, open travel. Look China & India trade goes on unhindered, the most effective Indian anti- viral Indian drugs are being used in China these days against Covid variant BF7. Pakistan must allow medicines import from India waiving all registrations requirements, that will help overcome the drugs shortages in country.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 29, 2022 09:06pm
Who taught Afghan Taliban Terrorism ?
Reply Recommend 0
B Khari
Dec 29, 2022 09:08pm
India is going about its job growing the economy and proactively preparing for Covid. Check out tourism in j & k. Frustration showing in Pak FS team
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 29, 2022 09:11pm
Who is supporting Terrorism ? Who was under the watchful eyes of FATF for a long time ?
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Dec 29, 2022 09:15pm
Have you already resolve border skirmishes and bombing
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Undemocratic tendencies
Updated 29 Dec, 2022

Undemocratic tendencies

Pakistan needs extensive administrative realignment to emerge in one piece from the ongoing crisis.
Default concerns
29 Dec, 2022

Default concerns

FINANCE MINISTER Ishaq Dar has once again sought to quash speculation that Pakistan could default on its foreign ...
Senseless death
29 Dec, 2022

Senseless death

CONSIDERING the unrelenting crime wave that has engulfed Karachi, law enforcers are understandably under a lot of...
Toshakhana rules
28 Dec, 2022

Toshakhana rules

IT is telling of the general bankruptcy of our national etiquette that our leaders have soiled even the ...
Dollar outflow
Updated 28 Dec, 2022

Dollar outflow

There are no two opinions on the need to plug the illegitimate dollar flows from the country to Afghanistan.
Gwadar protests
28 Dec, 2022

Gwadar protests

EVENTS seem to be repeating themselves in Gwadar, as supporters of the Haq Do Tehreek , led by Jamaat-i-Islami’s...