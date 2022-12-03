Pakistan pins hope on Afghan govt for action against TTP

KARACHI: After the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) vowed to carry out attacks all over the country, Pakistan on Friday said it was hopeful that Afghanistan would live up to the promise of not allowing its territory to be used for terrorist activities in other countries.

Addressing the weekly press briefing, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan has serious concerns over terrorist activities and the issue was raised with the Afghan government.

“[W]e have received assurances of sustained counter-terrorism action against TTP and other terrorist organisations and we hope that the promises that have been made will be respected,” she added.

Briefing about the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar’s visit to Kabul, Ms Baloch said the minister raised “key concerns and preferences” of Pakistan and the two sides agreed to develop mechanisms for follow-up on various issues.

“The Afghan side has reassured that the Afghanistan territory will not be used for terrorism against Pakistan or any other country,” she added.

