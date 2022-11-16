DAWN.COM Logo

Arshad Sharif sustained multiple injuries before death: Pims

Munawer Azeem Published November 16, 2022 Updated November 16, 2022 10:44am
A file photo of slain journalist Arshad Sharif. — Arshad Sharif/Facebook page

ISLAMABAD: Journalist Arshad Sharif, who was shot dead by Kenyan police last month in an alleged case of ‘mistaken identity’, sustained multiple injuries, which give credence to the speculations of torture, prior to his death, according to a report of the autopsy conducted by Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims).

Sources familiar with the investigation said that an eight-member medical board which conducted the autopsy on October 26, a day after the body was received from Nairobi, was of the opinion that “all the injuries were antemortem in nature”. The term antemortem injuries” is used for injuries that occur before death.

As per the report quoted by sources, the deceased died due to firearm injuries that caused “damage to the brain and right lung”. The report added that the right clavicle bone (collarbone) and right third rib were also found fractured.

The sources said a part of the left upper parietal bone (skull) of the slain journalist was found to be missing. During the autopsy, the doctors found a dozen injuries on the body, besides wounds at his left lower neck and the left shoulder, they added.

According to the post-mortem report, Mr Sharif was missing four nails on his left hand while the nail bed of his middle and ring fingers was also bruised. His left eye was found black as well, they added.

The board is of the opinion that the injuries were sufficient to cause death in the ordinary course of nature, the sources added. During the autopsy, a piece of metal believed to be the shell of a bullet had also been recovered which had been handed over to the police for forensic examination, they said.

Mak
Nov 16, 2022 09:33am
Totally influenced autopsy report by Pims. You don’t need rocket science to understand.
MirzaCanada
Nov 16, 2022 09:49am
The two brothers actually tortured him before killing. Then they called the Kenyan police to do the final job. Nothing happened to one of the brothers who was driving the car.
haq
Nov 16, 2022 09:55am
injustice can never prevail!
Aslam
Nov 16, 2022 10:19am
A Brave son of the nation tortured to death by a bunch of cowards.
Justice for all
Nov 16, 2022 10:20am
At least ARY is more alive to investigate the unfortunate incident of killing of Journalist. They have sent a team to Kinya to expose the killers and have gained the respect of people of Pakistan.
Shah
Nov 16, 2022 10:23am
So now all the ruckus being made by PDM and establishment was a farce, and it is very evident that those who were after him here are the ones who somehow got to him there through them. Tortured him and then shot him and bribed the Kenyan police to make it look like a case of mistaken identity. The media and the journalists who are quiet should remember that if they are quiet now it can be them tomorrow suffering the same fate.
M. Emad
Nov 16, 2022 10:40am
What Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif doing in Kenya ?
ABC
Nov 16, 2022 10:42am
Journalists (not sold out) are the eyes and ears of the nation and it is the responsibility of Government to protect them.
Dr. Asim Maqbool
Nov 16, 2022 10:55am
Is Sana Ullah listening this in hospital bed?
AT2
Nov 16, 2022 11:08am
No mercy for torturers, please!
Ali
Nov 16, 2022 11:30am
Horrendous!!
Saad
Nov 16, 2022 11:30am
Those who forced his deportation from the UAE are responsible. Find them and you will find his killers.
