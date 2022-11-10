DAWN.COM Logo

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar formally resigns from Senate

Dawn.com Published November 10, 2022 Updated November 10, 2022 11:01am
<p>PPP’s Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar (L) hands over his resignation to Senate Chairperson Sadiq Sanjrani (R) on Thursday. — Photo courtesy Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar’s Twitter</p>

PPP’s Mustafa Nawaz Khokar formally resigned as a senator on Thursday, two days after he announced plans to vacate his seat in the upper house of parliament.

“I have formally submitted my resignation today. I’m thankful for the positive response and support across party lines which was far beyond my imagination,” Khokhar tweeted, referring to the appreciation he had received from politicians — mainly PTI leaders — for stepping down as a senator because of the PPP leadership’s unhappiness with his “political positions”.

In a subsequent tweet, Khokar added: “For those who are speculating about my political future, let me state clearly that I’m not joining any political party. I will try hard to maintain my independence.”

The vocal PPP leader had announced his decision to resign from the Senate on Tuesday saying he was told that the PPP leadership was unhappy with him over the “positions” he had taken during the recent political developments.

“Met a senior leader from the party today. He conveyed that the party leadership wasn’t happy with my political positions and wanted my resignation from the Senate. I gladly agreed to resign,” Khokhar had posted on Twitter, without mentioning who had asked him to resign from the Senate seat prior to the completion of his six-year term in March 2024.

He was elected as a senator in March 2018.

Meanwhile, Dawn had reported that several PPP said they were expecting Khokhar to resign not only from the Senate but also from the party since the time when he had quit the key position of the official spokesperson for party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in December 2020.

In December 2020, Khokhar had resigned as the official spokesperson for Bilawal but stated that he would continue to be a part of the PPP.

He had said he would be able to comment and express his thoughts more freely, without any compulsions and responsibility that came with the position of spokesperson of a party head.

Comments (7)
Syed A. Mateen
Nov 10, 2022 11:03am
Good luck to Mr Mustafa Nawaz Khokar in his future endeavours.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Nov 10, 2022 11:10am
….extremely rare event in Pakistani politics when someone makes a conscious choice rather tow party lines, may be younger generation is better equipped with wisdom, freedom and choices……….
Reply Recommend 0
Jokhio
Nov 10, 2022 11:22am
By the way he is same person who had assaulted a senior citizen in 5 star hotel lobby.
Reply Recommend 0
Azhar Ali
Nov 10, 2022 11:29am
Good Decision, all 3 main parties are as corrupt, as each other, if not more. Core fans of Bhutto Family, Nawaz and Imran Khan will keep claiming their leader and their parties are flawless and others are cause of all problems. But really Good on Mustafa Nawaz that he decided to stay out of all 3. Good Luck to him, maybe he can become a part of some new, better party, some day.
Reply Recommend 0
Citizen
Nov 10, 2022 11:32am
PPP would lose a genuine leader. Mr. Khokhar is requested to remain in PPP.
Reply Recommend 0
Reality
Nov 10, 2022 11:42am
@Jokhio, Were you there?
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Nov 10, 2022 11:42am
He was sidelined by the crooks for speaking the truth!
Reply Recommend 0

