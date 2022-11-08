Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar resigning from Senate over PPP leadership’s unhappiness with his ‘political positions’

PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said on Tuesday that he had “gladly” agreed to resign from the upper house of parliament after a senior party leader had conveyed the leadership’s unhappiness with his “political positions”.

“Met a senior leader from the party today. He conveyed that the party leadership wasn’t happy with my political positions and wanted my resignation from the Senate. I gladly agreed to resign,” he announced on Twitter.

He went on to say that as a political worker, he cherished the right to express his opinions on matters of public interest.

“Thankful to the party leadership for giving me the Senate seat from Sindh. Differences aside, it’s been a wonderful journey with them and wish them the best,” he said.

He added that he would submit his resignation in person to Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani tomorrow.

