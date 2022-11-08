DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 08, 2022

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar resigning from Senate over PPP leadership’s unhappiness with his ‘political positions’

Dawn.com Published November 8, 2022 Updated November 8, 2022 05:08pm
<p>PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar. — Photo courtesy: Twitter</p>

PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar. — Photo courtesy: Twitter

PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said on Tuesday that he had “gladly” agreed to resign from the upper house of parliament after a senior party leader had conveyed the leadership’s unhappiness with his “political positions”.

“Met a senior leader from the party today. He conveyed that the party leadership wasn’t happy with my political positions and wanted my resignation from the Senate. I gladly agreed to resign,” he announced on Twitter.

He went on to say that as a political worker, he cherished the right to express his opinions on matters of public interest.

“Thankful to the party leadership for giving me the Senate seat from Sindh. Differences aside, it’s been a wonderful journey with them and wish them the best,” he said.

He added that he would submit his resignation in person to Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani tomorrow.

More to follow

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (4)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Mueen
Nov 08, 2022 05:09pm
Admittedly, I wasn't too fond of him but today he has proven himself to a honourable gentleman and thus I respect his graceful stance for the deteriorating human rights standards of our country. I shall always respect him irrespective of his political affiliation.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Khan(NYS)
Nov 08, 2022 05:10pm
Wow! True patriot.
Reply Recommend 0
Patriot
Nov 08, 2022 05:13pm
Really admire honest positions taken in past by MNK. May we have more such nonpartisan and rational voices for taking the country out of the current mess.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 08, 2022 06:08pm
He went on to say that as a political worker, he cherished the right to express his opinions on matters of public interest. Orders came to PPP to remove you.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Delayed FIR
Updated 08 Nov, 2022

Delayed FIR

Due to the inordinate delay, the deadlock raised questions regarding institutional exceptionalism.
Battling bandits
08 Nov, 2022

Battling bandits

WHILE urban Sindh, particularly Karachi, suffers from an epidemic of street crime, it is apparent that lawbreakers...
Turning the tide?
08 Nov, 2022

Turning the tide?

A YEAR on, a similar outcome — only this can get even better. Pakistan are once again in the semi-finals of the...
Democrats, dictators & demagogues
Updated 07 Nov, 2022

Democrats, dictators & demagogues

THE system is imploding, spectacularly — collapsing under the weight of the multiple distortions created by ...
Revenue gaps
07 Nov, 2022

Revenue gaps

THAT the government is likely to soon take significant measures to fill the gap in its revenues due to shrinking...
Dispossessed in Karachi
07 Nov, 2022

Dispossessed in Karachi

THE PPP continues to trot out the ‘roti, kapra aur makaan’ slogan whenever it wants to project a...