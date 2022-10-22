Sheikh Rashid accuses police of raiding Islamabad residence

Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid has accused Islamabad police of raiding his home in the early hours of Saturday, although the latter denied conducting any such activity and said the accusation was “not based on facts”.

Rashid alleged that the police raided his residence in the capital at 12:30am while he was at his Rawalpindi residence, famously called Lal Haveli.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI chief Imran Khan, of whom Rashid is a key ally, was disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday in the Toshakhana reference, prompting protests and clashes with the police in parts of the country.

Responding to Rashid’s tweet, the Islamabad police said no political leader or worker’s house was raided the past night in either the federal capital or Rawalpindi. It also warned of taking legal action again what it said was “false statements”.

“Spreading false news about Islamabad police should be avoided. Islamabad police reserves the right to take legal action against false statements made against it,” the police warned.