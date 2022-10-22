DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 22, 2022

Sheikh Rashid accuses police of raiding Islamabad residence

Dawn.com Published October 22, 2022 Updated October 22, 2022 04:06pm

Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid has accused Islamabad police of raiding his home in the early hours of Saturday, although the latter denied conducting any such activity and said the accusation was “not based on facts”.

Rashid alleged that the police raided his residence in the capital at 12:30am while he was at his Rawalpindi residence, famously called Lal Haveli.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI chief Imran Khan, of whom Rashid is a key ally, was disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday in the Toshakhana reference, prompting protests and clashes with the police in parts of the country.

Responding to Rashid’s tweet, the Islamabad police said no political leader or worker’s house was raided the past night in either the federal capital or Rawalpindi. It also warned of taking legal action again what it said was “false statements”.

“Spreading false news about Islamabad police should be avoided. Islamabad police reserves the right to take legal action against false statements made against it,” the police warned.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Imran disqualified
Updated 22 Oct, 2022

Imran disqualified

ECP should have considered turning the matter over to tax authorities.
Criminalising torture
22 Oct, 2022

Criminalising torture

THE passage of The Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment) Bill, 2022, by the Senate on Thursday is ...
UK’s leadership failure
22 Oct, 2022

UK’s leadership failure

FOR those in Pakistan watching the self-implosion of the British government, the scenes were familiar: a spate of...
Chastening comments
Updated 21 Oct, 2022

Chastening comments

INDIA has built a slick, PR-backed image of itself as a ‘shining’ country, a sort of giant amongst nations. But...
Fuelled by impunity
21 Oct, 2022

Fuelled by impunity

IN pointing out a land grab by the two biggest real estate giants in the land, a report of the auditor general of...
Lahore’s challenges
21 Oct, 2022

Lahore’s challenges

LAHORE is bursting at the seams, and is now offensively deformed. Can the new Master Plan-2050 for the city approved...