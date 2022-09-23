DAWN.COM Logo

Rawalpindi police register case over threat calls to Sheikh Rashid

Mohammad Asghar Published September 23, 2022 Updated September 23, 2022 08:21am
This file photo shows former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed. — DawnNewsTV/File

RAWALPINDI: A case has been registered against unidentified persons for making threatening calls to former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

The FIR was registered with the Waris Khan police station on Thursday on Mr Rashid’s complaint. The FIR registered under Section 25-D of The Telegraph Act, 1885 (penalty for causing annoyance, etc) also included charges of hurling life threats.

In the application, the former interior minister said he had been receiving threats of kidnapping and murder for many days on his mobile phone. He said he had intimated the authorities concerned by sending the callers’ mobile numbers.

However, he did not name any person or department in the FIR.

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2022

