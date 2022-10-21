DAWN.COM Logo

Imran Khan disqualified in Toshakhana reference

Fahad Chaudhry | Dawn.com Published October 21, 2022 Updated October 21, 2022 03:37pm
<p>PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry (R) and Shahbaz Gill (L) speak to the media outside the Election Commission of Pakistan in Islamabad on Friday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

<p>Police personnel deployed outside the Election Commission of Pakistan in Islamabad on Friday. — Screengrab via Fahad Chaudhry</p>

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday disqualified PTI chief Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p) for misdeclaration.

Article 63 (1) (p) of the Constitution states that an individual is, “for the time being, disqualified from being elected or chosen as a member of the Majlis-e-Shoora (parliament) or of a provincial assembly under any law for the time being in force”.

While the written verdict is awaited, legal experts are widely interpreting this as Imran being disqualified till the end of the current National Assembly (NA) term.

As such, he has been de-seated as a member of the NA and by-polls could be held on the seat vacated following his disqualification.

However, one of Imran Khan’s lawyers, Gohar Khan told AFP that the ECP “has declared Imran Khan was involved in corrupt practices”, adding he had been disqualified for five years.

“We are going to challenge it in the Islamabad High Court right now.”

PTI leader Asad Umar also tweeted that the decision would be challenged in the courts as a “minus Imran would always remain a distant dream”.

Barrister Asad Rahim Khan told Dawn.com that it would be premature to comment without reading the order, given the current ambiguity around what provision Imran Khan was disqualified under.

“It is nonetheless a silly verdict — it would have been rendered meaningless under Article 62(1)(f), as the ECP isn’t a court of law,” he said.

“Left to the even more limited parameters of Article 63, the ECP’s decision can only be justified as part of the absurd sequence of events this country has seen since March, rather than any concrete reasoning of law.”

PTI’s official Twitter account, meanwhile, posted a photograph of a smiling Imran Khan holding his prayer beads, saying it was taken just moments before.

Key developments

  • Decision taken unanimously by a five-member bench
  • PTI leaders ask people to come out of their homes
  • Fawad Chaudhry says it’s a “slap on the face of 220m people”
  • Imran lawyer Gohar Khan says ruling will be challenged in IHC “right now”

A four-member bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja, announced the verdict at the ECP Secretariat in Islamabad.

The decision was taken unanimously by the five-member bench. However, the member from Punjab was not present for today’s announcement.

According to the verdict, criminal proceedings will be initiated against Imran for misdeclaration.

The reference was filed in August against Imran by the coalition government, for “not sharing details” of Toshakhana gifts and proceeds from their alleged sale. Lawmakers from the Pakistan Democratic Movement — the ruling alliance — had submitted the reference to National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, who had subsequently forwarded it to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja for further action.

Established in 1974, the Tosha­khana is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division and stores precious gifts given to rulers, parliamentarians, bureaucrats, and officials by heads of other governments and states and foreign dignitaries.

According to Toshakhana rules, gifts/presents and other such materials received by persons to whom these rules apply shall be reported to the Cabinet Division.

However, the PTI, while in government, had been reluctant to disclose details of the gifts presented to Imran since he assumed office in 2018, maintaining that doing so would jeopardise international ties, even as the Pakistan Infor­mation Commission (PIC) ordered it to do so.

But later, in a written reply submitted to the ECP on September 8, Imran had admitted to selling at least four presents he had received during his tenure as the prime minister.

The former premier, in his reply, had maintained that the sale of the gifts that he had procured from the state treasury after paying Rs21.56 million fetched about Rs58m. One of the gifts included a graff wristwatch, a pair of cuff links, an expensive pen and a ring while the other three gifts included four Rolex watches.

PTI leaders ask people to come out ‘for their rights’

Soon after the verdict was announced, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, speaking to the media outside the ECP, asked the public to come out of their homes “for their rights”.

He called the ECP’s ruling a “slap on the face of 220 million people” and said, “Today is the beginning of the revolution”.

“Not just anyone cannot disqualify Imran Khan. Only the public can do that,” the PTI leader said.

He alleged that today’s verdict was “written by Nawaz Sharif and signed by his servants”.

“People disapprove of this decision.”

Alongside him, PTI leader Shahbaz Gill said the PTI would approach “every forum” against the verdict. “Imran has been disqualified from just one seat, not politics,” he added.

Prior to the ECP’s announcement, television footage showed PTI leaders climbing over the gate to reach the commission’s secretariat.

Security arrangements

Strict security measures were in place at the ECP’s office ahead of the ruling on Friday, with police, Rangers and Frontier Corps personnel deployed on site in large numbers.

Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon also visited the office to review security arrangements.

On Thursday, the ECP sent a letter to Islamabad police, requesting “foolproof security” inside and outside the watchdog’s premises for the full day in order to “avoid any untoward incident”. The letter also requested that two security personnel in civil dress and a traffic warden be provided as well.

The ECP stressed that all necessary security arrangements be completed, particularly inside the ECP secretariat’s building, and the matter was treated as “most urgent”.

PTI criticises ECP ahead of ruling

Ahead of the verdict, PTI leaders intensified their criticism of the ECP, repeating their allegations of the electoral watchdog being partial against them.

Hours before the ruling, Imran’s lawyer, Barrister Ali Zafar addressed a press conference in Islamabad and outlined legal points in favour of the PTI chief.

PTI Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Barrister Ali Zafar, Imran’s counsel in Toshakhana reference address a press conference on Friday. — DawnNewsTV
He referred to a recent observation by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, wherein the top judge said handing down disqualification to a lawmaker for life under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution could only be done through a declaration by a court of law.

“Since the ECP is not a court, it cannot issue the declaration,” the lawyer contended.

Moreover, he said, there was no court ruling declaring that Imran was not “sadiq” and “ameen” (truthful and righteous). In fact, he continued, an earlier court ruling concluded that allegations of Imran not being “sadiq” and “ameen” were baseless.

“When there was no such court ruling against Imran, what authority did the [NA] speaker have to forward the reference to the ECP for proceedings under Article 62(1)(f)?” he questioned.

Moreover, the lawyer pointed out, if the ECP had to take any action against Imran in the matter, it should have been within the set timeframe of 120 days after the PTI chief submitted the details of his assets in 2018. The Elections Act bound the ECP to take action within 120 days, he contended.

Zafar said he expected that the ECP’s decision today would be in line with the law.

Alongside him, PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi cited multiple instances from the past — including the “Sindh House saga”, the ECP’s proceedings in the prohibited funding case against the PTI and the electoral watchdog expressing inability to introduce electronic voting machines — as he built his case of the electoral watchdog allegedly being partial against the PTI.

Moreover, referring to the PTI’s win in July 17 by-polls in Punjab and recently held by-elections on NA seats, Qureshi said when the PTI chief’s rivals failed to beat him in political battlegrounds, they were attempting to “politically eliminate him through lawfare.

“And we wouldn’t want Imran to be eliminated through lawfare.”

Regarding the ECP’s anticipated ruling on the Toshakhana reference, he said he expected the institution to issue a verdict in line with its constitutional obligations and responsibilities. “That it will not allow anyone to try and push forward the minus-one formula.”

When asked about the PTI’s future course in case the ECP issued a verdict against Imran, Qureshi said the party would then consider what legal options it had.

Earlier, PTI leader Shireen Mazari alleged in a tweet on Friday that the reference was all about “political vendetta by [the] biased ECP, led by [a] quisling CEC.

“What [the] ECP should be pursuing is Toshakhana cars Asif Zardari and absconder Nawaz Sharif whisked away!”

Similarly, PTI leader Maleeka Bokhari tweeted: “A biased ECP will today announce verdict in [the] Toshakhana case. A politically motivated case is being pursued whilst corrupt politicians including Nawaz and Zardari have been granted NRO-2.”

Meanwhile, a hashtag in Urdu, translating to “Imran Khan our red line” was the top trend on Twitter in Pakistan on Friday morning, with PTI leaders and followers expressing their support for the former prime minister.

In an apparent reference to the day’s developments, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry tweeted: “Islamabad is currently presenting the image of a fort that is under siege by a large army. This is just the start of the war and they are already worried? When millions of people will surround [you], no escape route will be left. Don’t take matters to the point of no return.”

The reference

The reference against Imran was filed by MNA Barrister Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha carrying signatures of lawmakers Agha Hassan Baloch, Salahudeen Ayubi, Ali Gohar Khan, Syed Rafiullah Agha and Saad Waseem Sheikh and it was subsequently forwarded to CEC Raja.

The ruling PML-N is confident Imran is going to be disqualified in the reference as they say he has not declared in his assets the amount he received from the alleged sale of state gifts.

In their disqualification reference, MNAs from the ruling alliance included documentary evidence to corroborate their claims against the ex-premier and sought his disqualification under Sections 2 and 3 of Article 63 of the Constitution, read with Article 62(1)(f).

Article 62(1)(f) says: “A person shall not be qualified to be elected or chosen as a member of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) unless […] he is sagacious, righteous and non-profligate, honest and ameen, there being no declaration to the contrary by a court of law.”

Article 63(2) says: “If any question arises whether a member of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) has become disqualified from being a member, the Speaker or, as the case may be, the Chairman shall, unless he decides that no such question has arisen, refer the question to the Election Commission within thirty days and should he fail to do so within the aforesaid period it shall be deemed to have been referred to the Election Commission.”

While, Article 63(3) reads: “The Election Commission shall decide the question within ninety days from its receipt or deemed to have been received and if it is of the opinion that the member has become disqualified, he shall cease to be a member and his seat shall become vacant.”

The Toshakhana case

Last year, the PIC had accepted an application by Islamabad-based journalist Rana Abrar Khalid and directed the Cabinet Division to “provide the requested information about the gifts received by [then] prime minister Imran from foreign head of states, head of governments and other foreign dignitaries … description/specification of each gift, information about the gifts retained by the PM and the Rules under which gifts thus received are retained by him”.

The Cabinet Division was told to share the required information within 10 working days and upload it on the official website as well.

Subsequently, the Cabinet Division had challenged the PIC order in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), claiming that it was “illegal, without lawful authority”. The then-government took the stance that the dis­closure of any information rela­ted to Toshakhana jeopardises international ties.

In April this year, the IHC had directed Deputy Attorney General Arshad Kayani to ensure the implementation of the PIC order to publicise details of the gifts presented to former prime minister Imran by heads of states since he assumed office in August 2018.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 21, 2022 11:34am
Bring it on.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Oct 21, 2022 11:36am
Yes, we are patiently waiting for the verdict sitting in front of TV.
Reply Recommend 0
Danaal
Oct 21, 2022 11:40am
What a farce, we already know ECP is currupt, we know it's rediculous judgement, we know the ECP is not fit for purpose.
Reply Recommend 0
Zuk
Oct 21, 2022 11:43am
Interesting. PTI moved reference against CEC and ECP decides to disqualify Imran Khan. So the government has many an arrows up its sleeve. We are not only heading towards a sure default but perhaps total chaos like Sri Lanka.
Reply Recommend 0
Shampee
Oct 21, 2022 11:44am
Creating Hype for nothing.
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Oct 21, 2022 11:46am
Arrogant destroyed himself with his ego, selfishness and arrogance. He was acting as a pharoah, and will duffer the same fate. People trusted you and you betrayed them. Shame on you!
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 21, 2022 11:53am
A fake case that needs to be seen and presented with the other 3 parties, then reality will come out. ECP cannot disqualify anybody only supreme can do that.
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Lion
Oct 21, 2022 11:58am
IK is nothing but a liar & papulist.
Reply Recommend 0
Aruj
Oct 21, 2022 12:01pm
Selling gifts. Economy seems to be bad.
Reply Recommend 0
Mudassir Hussain Azeemabadi
Oct 21, 2022 12:02pm
If the verdict goes against Imran Khan, he will never accept it & make a usual hue & cry. And that is highly anticipated.
Reply Recommend 0
Aaqib
Oct 21, 2022 12:04pm
Goons and Thugs last move before IK takes on !
Reply Recommend 0
Majid Burfat
Oct 21, 2022 12:08pm
It is categorically stated in the Toshakhan rules established in 1974 as a separate department under the auspices of administration of the Cabinet Division whereby all invaluable gifts provided to parliamentarians, rulers, bureaucrats, and government officials by any heads of other states or countries and even from foreign dignitaries would be stored in the said department with complete details thereof.Moreover, same has to be intimated by the persos who receive them
Reply Recommend 0
Majid Burfat
Oct 21, 2022 12:09pm
in whichever capacity mentioned above instantly to the Cabinet Division. Nevertheless, the PTI government didn't follow the prescribed rules of Toshakhana and remained reluctant to disclose the requisite in respect of the gifts given IK since his incumbency as PM in 2018 on the pretext it would be jeopardizing the ties between countries and could harm the international ties. However, it is prescribed rules of the concerned department enuciating apparently to diclose all details of
Reply Recommend 0
Ismail
Oct 21, 2022 12:09pm
Justice in this country will never happen, all crooks circled around one of true legen who gave everything for this country; be it family or savings.
Reply Recommend 0
Majid Burfat
Oct 21, 2022 12:13pm
such gifts and in this connection the Pakist Information Commission also directed to comply with the prescribed rules. In order to prressurize the ECP and other concerned corner, PTI politicians have adopted a weired and strange attitude, instead of replying cogent reasons of keeping the details of received gifts most of the sold out in much less value causing thereby loss to government exchequer are making lame excuses and diverting the attention of worthy ECP, the justice demands integrity.
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Oct 21, 2022 12:13pm
Disqualification is confirmed if Laadla status has revoked otherwise just wasting of time.
Reply Recommend 0
Dementia friendly
Oct 21, 2022 12:15pm
ECP will be in tatters soon! People of Pakistan won’t let the country function without IK!
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Oct 21, 2022 12:22pm
Imran Khan is not somebody for whom people will cry after his political demise. PTI leaders and supporters have projected him that if he will not remain in politics, Pakistan will not move forward an inch without him. Many people came and gone. If Imran Khan will also go who cares. Imran Khan damaged the country more than any other politician in the country. People are fed up from his daily lectures which have no meaning, except his self projection that he is indispensable for Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Nouman
Oct 21, 2022 12:22pm
It wont stop the march towarda Islamabad
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan_Sydney
Oct 21, 2022 12:24pm
Today is a great day because it's the end of his politics.
Reply Recommend 0
Danish
Oct 21, 2022 12:31pm
@Danaal, why dont we hire from other countries ECP judiciary poltician, army media etc personnels to get impartial decisions for public so all will be satisfied.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdur Razzaque
Oct 21, 2022 12:32pm
Everyone from in and outside of the country are tired, angry and loud for the conspiracies brought against the sincere and popular leader like Imran Khan. We condemn all the plots and pray to the Almighty for his safety and justice.
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Oct 21, 2022 12:33pm
58 gifts were not given to Niazi in personal capacity but For PAKISTAN. he talks about riasat e madina but doesnt know the concept of BAIT UL MAAL.
Reply Recommend 0
Anila Qadri
Oct 21, 2022 12:35pm
Corrupt ECP is thinking to kick him out. How will election happen after him? Will the elections be within the PDM? It would be a pure selection. My country is bleeding
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Oct 21, 2022 12:52pm
Let suppose if IK will have life time Banned then will it be next turn of PMLN and PPP??, because they also did corruption in the past. How ECP can give Final Decision, what about Supreme Court. This will start another puzzle game.
Reply Recommend 0
Mushtaq
Oct 21, 2022 12:53pm
Country cannot tolerate such ongoing chaos and these dramas! Enough is enough! Let people decide via new elections and let country excel forward!
Reply Recommend 0
Muneer
Oct 21, 2022 01:00pm
Criminal politicians like Sharifs & Zardaris are getting away and honest politicians like IK being punished illegally could only happen in Pakistan. ECP in any case follow orders of the Establishment or Sharifs . Nothing legal is expected out of the ECP.
Reply Recommend 0
nk
Oct 21, 2022 01:02pm
ECP will kick the Can, on some type of decision against Imran Khan as distraction from new polls and keep him busy with the case!. this is how "POWERS" are controlling politics and their on POWER!!!
Reply Recommend 0
MAK123
Oct 21, 2022 01:07pm
PTI is portraying that Niazi is being technically knocked out. Whats all the fuss about, its plain and simple that if there is a law which is applicable to another person is equally applicable to Niazi. Nothing special. Get this liar banned for life and put him in jail.
Reply Recommend 0
Asad ali
Oct 21, 2022 01:19pm
knock this liar and fake person out
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Oct 21, 2022 01:48pm
…..neutrals are hell bent to forcefully retire IK from politics…..
Reply Recommend 0
Pak_UK
Oct 21, 2022 01:48pm
People of Pakistan stand with IK. Biased Ecp has no standing.
Reply Recommend 0
Ayub
Oct 21, 2022 01:51pm
There’s no verdict. No one can touch Imran.
Reply Recommend 0
Humza
Oct 21, 2022 01:52pm
PTI is a total cry baby
Reply Recommend 0
NeutralUmpire
Oct 21, 2022 01:53pm
@Irfan_Sydney , Dreaming doesn’t cost money. Keep going.
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir Uddin
Oct 21, 2022 01:54pm
@Irfan_Sydney , Lets See! What ECP(N-league) wants to do ? High court ,Supreme court ahead. This man is not a Judge, he is just a slave of N league.
Reply Recommend 0
Toshkhana KhaGaya Khan
Oct 21, 2022 01:58pm
IK sold several priceless Toshkhana items worth millions of dollars in Dubai and AFTER the sale, he paid 20% of the cost. This is mis-use of power and corruption. Then he did not declare buying and selling of Toshkhana gifts on his Affidavits to ECP. Hiding information on Affidavits is a big offencence. PTI bhakts should undertsand illegal activities done by anyone should be punished and IK is no exception.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Oct 21, 2022 01:59pm
@Danaal, How ironic specially when IK used to sing praises of the same ECP!!
Reply Recommend 0
Toshkhana KhaGaya Khan
Oct 21, 2022 02:05pm
The evidences against IK are rock solid. Law cannot be different for NS and IK. Toshkhana items belong to nation. IK was neither Sadiq nor Amin to sell them for millions of dollars without paying for it first. Article 62(f)(1) should apply. No body is bigger than the nation, not even IK.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Oct 21, 2022 02:08pm
So, the cue was right. Imran Khan disqualified by ECP!
Reply Recommend 0
Mark
Oct 21, 2022 02:09pm
Thiefs finally go to jail. That's how it ends for most of them. Thanks to ECP for disqualifying this cheat.
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Oct 21, 2022 02:10pm
I go to sleep Thanks ECP
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Oct 21, 2022 02:10pm
The verdict is clamped on IKN. He is no more a parliamentarian and a contestant. Square one takes a U-turn!
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Oct 21, 2022 02:11pm
@Justice, is served on the crook!
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Oct 21, 2022 02:11pm
You cannot beat him through votes thats all you can do it
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 21, 2022 02:11pm
CEC Sikander Sultan Raja was appointed by IK and is just doing his duty honestly. IK and PTI should look at the evidences and accept no amount of social media trends, haqeeqi march threats etc. can wash their illegal Toshkhana activities.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 21, 2022 02:12pm
Joke of the century.
Reply Recommend 0
Adnan
Oct 21, 2022 02:12pm
A real banana republic.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Oct 21, 2022 02:12pm
@Danaal, how could the ECP be corrupt when it refused all pressure from the IKN clout?
Reply Recommend 0
Fahad Amir
Oct 21, 2022 02:13pm
This will be pdms end..
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Oct 21, 2022 02:13pm
Leader of 99% disqualified by the 1%
Reply Recommend 0
JF17 Thunder
Oct 21, 2022 02:13pm
Alas! ECP bows down to the establishment.
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Oct 21, 2022 02:13pm
As expected. Fools don't realise it will bounce back.
Reply Recommend 0
Haider Jaffar
Oct 21, 2022 02:14pm
THUS ENDS A LEGACY.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Hammad Husain
Oct 21, 2022 02:15pm
@Danaal, So is Supreme Court. Every institution is corrupt.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 21, 2022 02:15pm
Justice has been served.
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Oct 21, 2022 02:15pm
@Toshkhana KhaGaya Khan, “ Law cannot be different for NS and IK.” Totally agree. But Khan didn’t create London property portfolio with laundered money.
Reply Recommend 0
Nur Saleem
Oct 21, 2022 02:15pm
They cant win elections against him so decided to disqualify him even though they have no jurisdiction, Pakistan the country that entertains the world.
Reply Recommend 0
Frank
Oct 21, 2022 02:15pm
Pakistan going from Banana Republic to Failed State.
Reply Recommend 0
Gerry Dc
Oct 21, 2022 02:15pm
Pakistan has become a joker in the eyes of the world and lost its reputation and credibility
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Oct 21, 2022 02:16pm
All front runners of PTI are refusing ECP's unanimous decision being biased. It amounts to disregard to ECP and refusing their own elections.
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir Uddin
Oct 21, 2022 02:16pm
ECP(N) is an Alliance Party of PDM. This man disqualifies Imran Khan, But Imran will be back with two third majority. This man already disqualified by People of Pakistan. -1 can not possible, can be a dream of PDM only.
Reply Recommend 0
ZZQ
Oct 21, 2022 02:16pm
Justice in Pakistan is really the laughing stock in the world and a big big pain for the commonors living in Pakistan...
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Hammad Husain
Oct 21, 2022 02:16pm
@Danaal, And Imran Khan is officially declared corrupt now.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Asim
Oct 21, 2022 02:16pm
Given the track record of ECP under current CEC, it was clear that PMLNs wishes will be granted. NRO2-plus continues with “handlers” making all PMLNs wishes come true.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Oct 21, 2022 02:17pm
Imran Khan's disqualification is a strong blow against the Taliban nexus.
Reply Recommend 0
Sadia Sultan
Oct 21, 2022 02:18pm
Omg
Reply Recommend 0
TZaman
Oct 21, 2022 02:18pm
Good riddance. More to come.
Reply Recommend 0
The Conspiracy Land
Oct 21, 2022 02:20pm
ECP has no right to punish thieves.
Reply Recommend 0
tez banda
Oct 21, 2022 02:20pm
Declaration of war between institutions.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistan--A Banana Republic
Oct 21, 2022 02:21pm
Although, I have no love lost for PTI. But one thing is for sure. Election Commission of Pakistan is run by a crooked individual who is appointed by the crooked imported government and supported by the crooked and incorrigible establishment of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghalzai
Oct 21, 2022 02:21pm
ECP members should be disqualified and arrested.
Reply Recommend 0
Abida
Oct 21, 2022 02:22pm
The case is a fake
Reply Recommend 0
The Conspiracy Land
Oct 21, 2022 02:22pm
One of the conditions for getting out of FATF list.
Reply Recommend 0
Abida
Oct 21, 2022 02:22pm
Irony is that verdict of nawaz and zardari tosha khana case is still pending
Reply Recommend 0
Ba Akhlaq
Oct 21, 2022 02:23pm
Fawad Chaudhry's revolution is coming via evolution.
Reply Recommend 0
Kabeer
Oct 21, 2022 02:23pm
And the vicious cycle continues!
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Oct 21, 2022 02:23pm
We the whole nation stand with IK.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Oct 21, 2022 02:24pm
We don't accept ECP's descion. Its time bring down this imported Government and ECP.
Reply Recommend 0
Zubair
Oct 21, 2022 02:24pm
Baised ECP, your decision is not more than trash
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir Latif
Oct 21, 2022 02:24pm
Ik like others is not above law, hope that IHC or SC does not interfere uneccessarily to nullify ECP decision and starts its own...
Reply Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Oct 21, 2022 02:24pm
Heading towards anarchy full speed .
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Oct 21, 2022 02:24pm
Mashallah whole NRO2 worth $35bn is ignored but want to disqualify a popular honest national hero in IK
Reply Recommend 0
Kashif ALI
Oct 21, 2022 02:24pm
When will the foreign funding case verdict be announced? That is also crucial in which PTI must be declared DISQUALIFIED.
Reply Recommend 0
Ash man
Oct 21, 2022 02:25pm
Case will go to Supreme Court which will reverse the decision.
Reply Recommend 0
Nation Observer
Oct 21, 2022 02:25pm
Music to my ears! This man is corrupt and morally bankrupt. Period!
Reply Recommend 0
Cactus
Oct 21, 2022 02:26pm
Neutral League is the biggest enemy of public
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 21, 2022 02:27pm
This country is gone. Corruption everywhere. ECP overlooks billions from Panama leaks but notices a coupler of Rolex watches. What a joke country we have.
Reply Recommend 0
Maria
Oct 21, 2022 02:27pm
Interesting; so no lifetime disqualification like his predecessor Nawaz? In this country there’s very favorable and specific rules for Khan sahib from courts begging him to apologize to this and on and on
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir Latif
Oct 21, 2022 02:27pm
@Danaal, rules are rules, IK is not above law, he sold gifts unworthy act as PM. Labeling ECP with names does not eradicate IK's act to sell thes and gifts or not declare
Reply Recommend 0
MJan
Oct 21, 2022 02:27pm
What a disgusting and revolting situation.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani 2
Oct 21, 2022 02:27pm
Good riddance!
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir Latif
Oct 21, 2022 02:28pm
@asma, a joke
Reply Recommend 0
ehsan
Oct 21, 2022 02:28pm
PMLN B team announces its decision. It was a foregone decision.
Reply Recommend 0
Saravjeet
Oct 21, 2022 02:28pm
All Time Loser.
Reply Recommend 0
Kamran khalid
Oct 21, 2022 02:28pm
You cannot disqualify someone if he bought something legally and sold it legally. Diqualification can only be if someone gets wealth through corruption
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal.hussain@yahoo.com
Oct 21, 2022 02:29pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, as you sow, shall you reap
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Ahmed
Oct 21, 2022 02:30pm
Finally, justice is served and a thief gets what he deserved all along. A good day for Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 21, 2022 02:30pm
People definitely need to come out of their houses and demand that this corrupt government goes packing
Reply Recommend 0
Aragon
Oct 21, 2022 02:31pm
Right decision.Corruption in every form must be punishable.
Reply Recommend 0
aisha
Oct 21, 2022 02:35pm
@Hope786, IK honest but has to fight dishonest Gulo buts.
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir Uddin
Oct 21, 2022 02:36pm
@M. Saeed, It will be Blow for PDM & its leader Biggest Thief Nawaz. Imran will win next election with two third majority.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran Ullah Awan
Oct 21, 2022 02:36pm
Corrupt are ruling & innocent are paying the price.
Reply Recommend 0
ehsan
Oct 21, 2022 02:36pm
@Aamir Latif , What about the same cases against Nawaz and Zardari, why have they not been investigated.
Reply Recommend 0
Abrar
Oct 21, 2022 02:37pm
Minus King...
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir Uddin
Oct 21, 2022 02:37pm
@Iftikhar Ahmed, but for some hours only.
Reply Recommend 0
Jo Original
Oct 21, 2022 02:37pm
Imran khan should give up and hand over PTI to a new leader. Nothing will change in the land of the blind.
Reply Recommend 0
Jo Original
Oct 21, 2022 02:38pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Bring what on?
Reply Recommend 0
Jo Original
Oct 21, 2022 02:39pm
No use complaining about ECP now. PTI in power should have created a robust governance and accountability structure.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Oct 21, 2022 02:40pm
He shouldn't have sold the gifts. The comparison is not with Nawaz and Zardari chors. This is an insult to PTI supporters. Forget disqualification, at least IK should have apologized to his supporters for this.
Reply Recommend 0
Abu Bakr
Oct 21, 2022 02:40pm
Congratulations Pakistan! At-least to those who are well-wishers.
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Oct 21, 2022 02:40pm
Hue and cry by pti shows, they want different laws for themselves
Reply Recommend 0
Sheeraz Mirjat
Oct 21, 2022 02:40pm
So, what's new, this is as usual so don't be surprised.
Reply Recommend 0
aisha
Oct 21, 2022 02:41pm
@Dementia friendly , Decision on Saturday so cannot go to court.
Reply Recommend 0
Shan
Oct 21, 2022 02:42pm
When they couldn't defeat him politically they staged a technical knock out. The lava of anger will drown Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
ASHOK
Oct 21, 2022 02:42pm
Imran is a petty thief
Reply Recommend 0
Sridhar
Oct 21, 2022 02:43pm
What did he do with that money? Has he handed over to the government or pocketed it? If pocketed then he is a criminal
Reply Recommend 0
Shida
Oct 21, 2022 02:43pm
It's fair. NS disqualified for aqama and technical issue of not showing salary that he never received. IK for not disclosing state gifts.
Reply Recommend 0
Mojo
Oct 21, 2022 02:43pm
so now who is remaining, the PDM will now feast in the next elections
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Mogambo
Oct 21, 2022 02:43pm
It’ll be challenged as usual in Supreme Court and will be quashed
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Oct 21, 2022 02:44pm
@Hope786, what about PPP and PMlN dynasties boot polish.
Reply Recommend 0
Amir Qureshi
Oct 21, 2022 02:44pm
IK disqualified only to create the so-called “level playing field” with MNS. Now, both his and MNS’ disqualifications will be undone under a deal. Establishment is always the winner.
Reply Recommend 0
Kathy
Oct 21, 2022 02:45pm
The PDM's mission is finally accomplished. They dismissed their own cases and have IK disqualified.
Reply Recommend 0
Jay ahmed
Oct 21, 2022 02:46pm
Sri lanka 2.0 coming soon, these fake and corrupt cases are all designed to keep looters in power, ik was 100%right in why they came in power. They have mo interest but get loans and debt which ultimately will land in their bank accounts
Reply Recommend 0
FN
Oct 21, 2022 02:59pm
Right decision. Thief is thief either he steels buffalo or a goat.
Reply Recommend 0
Shezi
Oct 21, 2022 02:59pm
Mission accomplished.
Reply Recommend 0

