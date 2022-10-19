DAWN.COM Logo

Imran Khan’s jibe on ‘army chief’s temper’

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 19, 2022 Updated October 19, 2022 08:38am
<p>PTI Chairman Imran Khan speaks to a delegation of the National Press Club and the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Union of Journalists on Tuesday. — Photo via PTI Twitter</p>

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday took a jibe at Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, ostensibly over the registration of a case against PTI Senator Azam Swati, saying that the army chief seems quicker to anger than he (Imran) is.

The PTI chairman was talking to a delegation of the National Press Club and the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Union of Journalists, who had called on him at his Banigala residence.

The former prime minister made these remarks while responding to a question by a journalist, who asked him why he gets angry over every news report against him, even though the media tries to balance every story.

To this, the former premier said he had no reason to be angry with the media since it was the media that helped him rise to power, adding that his party was being run with the support of the media.

Speaking about his government, the former prime minister said he worked day and night when in office. “I only took five days off after I contracted Covid-19,” Mr Khan claimed. He added that he had no plans to accept power if his party did not get a majority in parliament.

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2022

Comments (9)
Irfan Huq
Oct 19, 2022 08:42am
Keep dreaming
Reply
Justice
Oct 19, 2022 08:44am
Now there is a competition between IK and Bajwa on who gets angry quicker. IK is hilarious as always.
Reply
FN
Oct 19, 2022 08:55am
He was working full time to prepare false cases against opponents, honest judges and journalists.
Reply
Tejinderpal
Oct 19, 2022 09:17am
@Justice, lol! No surprise then why this country languishes at bottom of every list that marks any kind of progress
Reply
MirzaCanada
Oct 19, 2022 09:19am
People just experienced sleepless nights as a result of your day and night contribution to the country by wrecking the economy.
Reply
Sunny
Oct 19, 2022 09:21am
Look at his record when in office. Will be judged by history as one of Pakistan’s worst prime ministers
Reply
Asif
Oct 19, 2022 09:23am
Not good. Here comes the anger again.
Reply
Aragon
Oct 19, 2022 09:26am
Yes, He worked day and night and brought countries GDP from 380 Billion dollars to 300 Billion dollars in 4 years.He wants to be elected again so he can achieve a 200 Billion dollars economy.One thing Imran knows very well,is that if you want to go up,You need to go down first .
Reply
Mega Dehati
Oct 19, 2022 09:32am
Will Qamar suffer the same fate as Musharraf. Let's see.
Reply

