Imran Khan’s jibe on ‘army chief’s temper’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday took a jibe at Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, ostensibly over the registration of a case against PTI Senator Azam Swati, saying that the army chief seems quicker to anger than he (Imran) is.

The PTI chairman was talking to a delegation of the National Press Club and the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Union of Journalists, who had called on him at his Banigala residence.

The former prime minister made these remarks while responding to a question by a journalist, who asked him why he gets angry over every news report against him, even though the media tries to balance every story.

To this, the former premier said he had no reason to be angry with the media since it was the media that helped him rise to power, adding that his party was being run with the support of the media.

Speaking about his government, the former prime minister said he worked day and night when in office. “I only took five days off after I contracted Covid-19,” Mr Khan claimed. He added that he had no plans to accept power if his party did not get a majority in parliament.

