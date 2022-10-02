DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 02, 2022

Imran ducks questions about meeting army chief

Ikram Junaidi Published October 2, 2022 Updated October 2, 2022 08:05am
PTI chief Imran Khan gestures during an interview on ARY News on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV
PTI chief Imran Khan gestures during an interview on ARY News on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV

ISLAMABAD: Amid rep­orts that ex-premier Imran Khan had met an important personality at the President House recently, the Pakis­tan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chair­man on Saturday refused to confirm or deny the meeting.

“I don’t lie and cannot share the truth,” he said, in a cryptic response to a question posed to him by anchorperson Maria Memon during an interview aired on ARY News.

Earlier, there had been speculation that Mr Khan had a meeting with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the Presid­ency last month. Reportedly, both personalities could not reach an agreement during the meeting, arranged by President Arif Alvi, but Mr Khan toned down his rhetoric pertaining to the establishment after the meeting.

Speaking about the upcoming march of the PTI towards Islamabad, Mr Khan said the date for the march would be announced within a week. He said Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi was an ally of the PTI and he would support the party in its march on Islamabad.

About the controversial cipher, the ex-premier said he had not made the cipher public at once because at the time, the OIC meeting was in progress and it would have been inappropriate to share the cipher then.

Referring to the audio leaks featuring himself and PTI leaders, Mr Khan said it was strange that the prime minister’s conversations, which should be safe, were being made public. He also commented on the acquittal of Maryam Nawaz in the Avenfield case against her and called it a “joke”.

About the departure of for­­mer premier Nawaz Sha­rif to London during his government on health grounds, Imran Khan commented that when Nawaz Sharif went out of the country, he came to realise that “everything was possible” in Pakistan. He said it was part of a “big game” to send Nawaz Sharif out of Pak­­istan. “Unfortu­na­tely our justice system is weak due to which these people are benefitting,” he said in a comment on the cases agai­nst his political opponents.

To another question, he said he did nothing wrong in the Toshakhana case pending against him in the ECP. It merits mentioning that Mr Khan sold the state gifts and failed to disclose their value in his annual tax returns.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Spy games
Updated 02 Oct, 2022

Spy games

The audios leaked so far appear to have been carefully curated: they apply pressure but do not do major damage.
‘Geopolitical football’
02 Oct, 2022

‘Geopolitical football’

THE US-China rivalry is by all measures one of the globe’s most dangerous competitions for power and influence. ...
Fuel price reduction
02 Oct, 2022

Fuel price reduction

ISHAQ Dar is back; so are his signature policies. The reduction of a little over 5pc in fuel prices announced by him...
Untruths and politics
Updated 01 Oct, 2022

Untruths and politics

It would arguably be in the national interest for the Supreme Court to take up the cipher and settle the matter.
Farmers’ protest
01 Oct, 2022

Farmers’ protest

SEVERAL hundred farmers have converged on Islamabad for the last three days to protest against the soaring costs of...
Dasht-i-Barchi bombing
01 Oct, 2022

Dasht-i-Barchi bombing

ON Friday morning, Kabul’s Dasht-i-Barchi neighbourhood was rocked by a terrorist attack targeting an educational...