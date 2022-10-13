DAWN.COM Logo

PTI Senator Azam Swati arrested for tweeting against army chief

Dawn.com | Shakeel Qarar | Tahir Naseer Published October 13, 2022 Updated October 13, 2022 12:15pm
<p>In this still, PTI leader Azam Khan Swati speaks to the media in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV</p>

PTI Senator Azam Swati was arrested on Thursday for allegedly tweeting a “highly obnoxious and intimidating message” against state institutions, including the army chief, according to a criminal complaint filed by the FIA.

Swati’s tweet named the army chief, and came after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz were acquitted in a high-profile money laundering case yesterday.

“Mr Bajwa congratulations to you and few with you. Your plan is really working and all criminals are getting free at cost of this country. With these thugs getting free, you have legitimised corruption. How you predict now the future of this country (sic),” he said.

Speaking to reporters outside a sessions court in the capital today, the PTI leader said he was not arrested for breaking the law, violating the Constitution or fundamental rights. He said he was arrested for “taking one name — of Bajwa — and that is the violation”.

When asked who arrested him, he said it was the FIA. When pressed about what case, he alleged he was tortured by “agencies”. “A parliamentarian has been unclothed,” he said. “I am telling the nation.”

FIR

The first information report registered at the FIA’s Cyber Crime Reporting Centre in Islamabad, a copy of which Dawn.com has seen, mentions that Swati tweeted with “malafide intentions & ulterior motives” against “State Institutes of The Islamic Republic of Pakistan and its Senior Government Functionaries including Chief of The Army Staff of Pakistan Army”.

The FIR adds that such “intimidating tweet/s of blaming and naming through Twitter account i.e., @AzamKhanSwatiPK, is a mischievous act of subversion to create a rift between personnel/s of The Armed Forces and an attempt to harm the State of Pakistan”.

Through the aforementioned tweet, the criminal complaint says, the accused “undermined the Judicial System of the country and also attempted to seduce Army Personnel/s from their allegiance to their duties as subordinates.

“This is calculated attempt to create hatred in the mind of people and Army Personnel/s against COAS and Pakistan Army and also created distrust towards Judicial System. In such intimidating Tweet/s, the accused Muhammad Azam Khan Swati has attempted to provoke general public and Personnel/s of Armed Forces by trying to create a feeling of ill-will among pillars of the State.”

It alleges Swati violated the privacy and intimidated the state institutions, by using false information, “which is likely to incite, any officer, soldier, sailor, or Airman in the Army, Navy or Air Force of Pakistan to mutiny or otherwise disregard or fail in his duty as such and is also likely to cause fear or alarm in the public and may induce / incite anyone to commit an offence against the State or the State Institution/s or public tranquillity”.

The case was made out against the PTI leader under section 20 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act-2016 read with 131 (abetting mutiny or attempting to seduce a soldier from his duty), 500 (punishment for defamation), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) and 109 (punishment of abetment) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Court proceedings

PTI’s Babar Awan, Sardar Masroof Khan and Qaiser Jadoon appeared on Swati’s behalf in the Islamabad sessions court of senior Civil Judge Shabbir Bhatti.

The FIA requested eight-day physical remand. The lawyers, however, argued that he was arrested on political grounds. They, too, alleged he was tortured during the late-night detention.

The court sent Swati on two-day physical remand and ordered that the PTI leader be taken for a medical checkup before and after the remand period. It directed the authorities to present Swati before the court on October 15.

The court said in its written order that Swati had complained of being subjected to torture after being arrested at 3am on Thursday.

Moreover, it added, the FIA had informed the court that a “technical comparison” of Swati’s Twitter account had to be conducted.

The court said Swati was being sent on physical remand for two days for further investigation and the recovery of his other social media accounts.

Recriminations against arrest and ‘torture’

Later, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry tweeted that reports of Swati’s torture were “disturbing”. “Torturing political prisoners has become a new normal in Pakistan,” he added.

PTI-era human rights minister Shireen Mazari tweeted a video of Azam Swati alleging torture in custody.

“Brave man Senator Azam Swati as he tells of why he was arrested but also how he was subjected to torture while in custody,” she wrote. “Shameful.”

Earlier, Swati’s lawyer Babar Awan said “midnight jackals” came to the senator’s house and identified themselves as “FIA personnel,” he said while speaking to the media.

Awan said he was condemning the “arrest” on his, the nation’s and the PTI’s behalf.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister and PTI leader Taimur Jhagra called for Swati’s release. “Our citizens see a political mess; an economic mess; & the ridiculing of accountability. Time to bear the political criticism that comes in today’s polarised Pakistan.

“The answer is elections; not fear through arrests. It is not working. Don’t dig deeper,” he added.

PTI leader Malik Amin Aslam also voiced alarm over Swati’s torture claims and called it a “pathetic state of affairs”.

Other arrests

Last week, the PTI had said that a number of its leaders — including Senator Saiful­lah Khan Nyazee, Hamid Zaman and Tariq Shafi — had been picked up by the Federal Inves­tigation Agency (FIA); a claim that the agency had initially denied.

Later, during a press conference, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had said that Saifullah Nyazee and Amir Zaman had been taken into “protective custody” for interrogation, adding they might be arrested after due diligence, if necessary.

He said that the two men had not been appearing in the prohibited funding case.

Meanwhile, PTI founding member Hamid Zaman’s arrest by the FIA in a connection with a prohibited funding case in Lahore was also confirmed.

According to the FIR lodged against him, both Hamid and Shafi are accused of being accomplices of Abraaj founder Arif Masood Naqvi.

The FIR alleged that Naqvi had “siphoned off Rs9.1bn from funds of Abraaj Group and its subsidiary companies abroad and funnelled to the Aman Foundation’s accounts through Foreign Telegraphic Transfers (FTTs) with unexplained money trail.”

The FIR lodged in Lahore also names Karachi-based Tariq Shafi, whose residence was also raided by FIA and during an hour-long search and seized, “different items” were seized. However, while the PTI claimed he had been arrested, the agency denied making any arrests.

M. Emad
Oct 13, 2022 09:59am
One by one / The Last is Imran Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
Mega Dehati
Oct 13, 2022 10:04am
Just on a slightly different note; he's wanted in the US for securities fraud. The "FIA".."cough, cough" might want to check on that.
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Oct 13, 2022 10:07am
@M. Emad , Loser Get a real job, your presence is useless on this forum.
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Oct 13, 2022 10:09am
Game has begun. Inevitable after chicken heart Niazi's lies, deceits. He is corrupt, classless and chaos maker. End of the road is insight for him!
Reply Recommend 0
Mrs Khalil
Oct 13, 2022 10:10am
What is going on in this country , government institutions have become joke and those working in them have become pets and puppets of political parties .
Reply Recommend 0
AbsolutlyNot
Oct 13, 2022 10:11am
Desperation by the imported crooks
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Oct 13, 2022 10:18am
Who is next? IK?
Reply Recommend 0
Gudda Bhai
Oct 13, 2022 10:21am
The all will spill the beans.
Reply Recommend 0
F
Oct 13, 2022 10:23am
A new era of pakistan. All PMLN AND PPP cases Acquited with rocket pace and all arrests of PTI done and decided at rocket pace.
Reply Recommend 0
AJ
Oct 13, 2022 10:27am
PTI has become a nightmare for the neutrals and their puppets.
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Oct 13, 2022 10:30am
Software update time for Swati.
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid
Oct 13, 2022 10:46am
@M. Emad , Now them dare!
Reply Recommend 0
Umair Khan
Oct 13, 2022 10:50am
Country is near to default and government all focus on PTI and NROs…
Reply Recommend 0
FN
Oct 13, 2022 10:53am
He is in secure hands at secure place where he should be.
Reply Recommend 0
Sher Jang
Oct 13, 2022 11:10am
Vindictive politics on the part of the gang of the thieves.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali-H
Oct 13, 2022 11:23am
He is enjoying perks for long, let him enjoy jail.
Reply Recommend 0
Mr
Oct 13, 2022 11:23am
His last words could have been corrected by someone, too bad he does not seek advice .
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Oct 13, 2022 11:24am
But the same courts when they set pti free so its not bad.What if the cases were fake.why couldnt pti fix them in 3.5 years.Now we feel there was nothing and imran played the game of fooling the nation and did no development.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheeraz Mirjat
Oct 13, 2022 11:24am
No freedom of disdain in this country. Unfortunately.
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Oct 13, 2022 11:28am
@Hope786, You are wrong, I see the end of usurpation of so-called forces.
Reply Recommend 0
Nouman
Oct 13, 2022 11:28am
Welcome to banana republic og pakistan. No wonder we will never get off FATF grey list
Reply Recommend 0
Hunzai
Oct 13, 2022 11:29am
Gen bewaja
Reply Recommend 0
sham
Oct 13, 2022 11:31am
we strongly support and endorsed golden remarks of Azam Swati.
Reply Recommend 0
sham
Oct 13, 2022 11:32am
we strongly support and endorsed the factual remarks of azam swati sb.
Reply Recommend 0
SH
Oct 13, 2022 11:33am
Shame on pdm and neutrals!
Reply Recommend 0
PakUK
Oct 13, 2022 11:34am
Cost of speaking the truth.. worst dictatorship.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth
Oct 13, 2022 11:36am
When will Kaptaan give the call
Reply Recommend 0
Amir
Oct 13, 2022 11:38am
He should have been arrested long time ago
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Oct 13, 2022 11:40am
Looks we are living in Ancient World.
Reply Recommend 0
Azam Jan
Oct 13, 2022 11:41am
Yes it's a crime to name the criminals.
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Oct 13, 2022 11:41am
And the cat ane mouse show goes on, govermnet opposition, 75 years history,
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Oct 13, 2022 11:41am
How dare he can do that?
Reply Recommend 0
Its me
Oct 13, 2022 11:45am
Look at him now, How 'Miskeen' face he has made.
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Oct 13, 2022 11:49am
Aitezaz Ahsan also named Bajwa. Anyone has the guts to arrest him?
Reply Recommend 0
maan
Oct 13, 2022 11:54am
@Hope786, spot on
Reply Recommend 0
A Bostonian
Oct 13, 2022 11:58am
You guys don't seem to have freedom of speech over there. Has the army chief descended from the sky or what?
Reply Recommend 0
Talha
Oct 13, 2022 11:59am
Highly condemnation from my side; its shameful that he being arrested and tortured.
Reply Recommend 0
Asmat Jamal
Oct 13, 2022 12:00pm
Such intolerance would not work
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 13, 2022 12:00pm
What a grave, grisly, gruesome, grim, gigantic, ghastly, gross and great tragedy?
Reply Recommend 0
Yousuf
Oct 13, 2022 12:02pm
The state of affairs in Pakistan are very visible and evident. It goes without saying.
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid
Oct 13, 2022 12:03pm
@Akram, Indeed...weak...are the targets!
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid
Oct 13, 2022 12:04pm
@Akram, Indeed, he called him criminal!
Reply Recommend 0
Halaku Khan Jungi
Oct 13, 2022 12:05pm
Should have faced court martial for treason a while ago.
Reply Recommend 0
Kashif
Oct 13, 2022 12:06pm
great step... army is our important assesst
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid
Oct 13, 2022 12:06pm
@Hope786, In reality the chickens have escaped to London!
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 13, 2022 12:08pm
When mega crooks are getting away with NRO2, then what do you expect? When people are livid, they react.
Reply Recommend 0
Maxx
Oct 13, 2022 12:10pm
African dictators even do not do these kind of acts!
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 13, 2022 12:13pm
So a tax payer can criticise any politician or any other institution but can not criticise any army personnel infact cannot even name any because they are sacred , this is why Pakistan is called a Dark State and see how country is in such a pathetic state of affairs !
Reply Recommend 0
imdad kolori
Oct 13, 2022 12:13pm
Only thanos can save us now !
Reply Recommend 0
Kanwar
Oct 13, 2022 12:14pm
You can silence voices but you can't control thoughts.
Reply Recommend 0
Malik
Oct 13, 2022 12:14pm
The regime conspirators are getting very very nervous.
Reply Recommend 0

