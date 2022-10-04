DAWN.COM Logo

Policy commitments made by Pakistan continue to apply: IMF

Reuters | Dawn.com Published October 4, 2022 Updated October 4, 2022 11:06am

The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) resident representative in Islamabad, Esther Perez Ruiz, said on Monday that policy commitments made by the government to resume the support programme continue to apply.

“Policy commitments made by the Pakistani authorities as part of the seventh and eighth reviews under their IMF-support programme continue to apply,” she told Reuters.

She said policy discussions, including how to target support to those affected by the floods while maintaining macroeconomic stability, will commence in the coming weeks after the damage assessment report becomes available.

The IMF official made the comments in response to a question if the recent reduction in fuel prices had been discussed with the lender.

The international lender’s statement comes after the Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, who took over the reign from his party member Miftah Ismail as the finance czar last week, reduced the prices of all petroleum products for the next fortnight by around five per cent — reversing a policy of raising prices monthly through added levies to ensure enhanced revenues as agreed with the IMF.

Dar said imposing additional levies was not justified as the country struggled with catastrophic floods that have killed more than 1,600 people and inflicted at least $30 billion in damages.

“I have been dealing with the IMF for the last 25 years; I will deal with it,” he said, referring to any potential reservations by the lender.

Dar’s statement had come in response to his predecessor’s criticism, who termed the move to slash fuel prices by reducing levy sans IMF approval as “reckless”.

Dar responded by advising Ismail not to worry as he knew how to deal with the international lender.

“Maybe Miftah sahab was comfortable (in burdening the public). But I’ve been dealing with the IMF for 25 years. I’m the only humble person who’s completed an IMF programme. Miftah sahab or anyone else sho­uldn’t worry… it’s betw­e­en me and the IMF,” he said during an interview on Geo News.

Dar said Ismail should simply call him to seek clarity instead of making public statements. “He should’ve called me. I would’ve told him that’s Solution No 1, that’s Solution No 2 and that’s Solution No 3,” he advised Ismail, a PhD economics from the University of Pennsylvania, in a patronising tone.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif himself told me that during the United Nations General Assembly session, where Miftah was also present, that he proposed IMF officials freeze taxes to which they did not refuse,” Dar added.

IMF deal and PDL

Under the deal with the IMF, the government had to gradually increase the PDL on petroleum products to a maximum of Rs50 per litre to collect Rs855 billion during the current fiscal year.

The previous PTI government had committed a monthly PDL increase of Rs5 on petrol and HSD until it reached Rs50 in January for petrol and April for diesel.

However, before the former prime minister’s ouster, he reduced the PDL to zero on March 1. As the international prices went up, the PTI government not only reduced the petroleum prices by Rs10 per litre but also froze them for the next four months.

After coming to power in April, the PML-N-led coalition government refrained from increasing the prices immediately. However, since May 15, the government has been increasing the prices in line with the IMF deal. As Pakistan battled with the flood catastrophe, the government had requested the IMF managing director for a three-month freeze on the PDL and fuel cost on electricity.

Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Oct 04, 2022 11:12am
……IMF knows well how to deal with Dar & Co, as IMF did years ago when Dar submitted fake financial data and Pakistan has to pay millions in penalty.
Reply Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Oct 04, 2022 11:13am
No worries, dar can deal with the IMF .
Reply Recommend 0
Hassan
Oct 04, 2022 11:16am
What a shame!
Reply Recommend 0
Hassan
Oct 04, 2022 11:18am
Mr. Dar please have some mercy on the country. Stop fooling people for your own and Masters interest!
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Oct 04, 2022 11:23am
Watch this imf deal collapse now
Reply Recommend 0
Zahid
Oct 04, 2022 11:32am
Dar is in for a rude awaking
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul khan
Oct 04, 2022 11:33am
Miftah sahib is in the wrong party.
Reply Recommend 0
Spam
Oct 04, 2022 11:33am
Dar fooler corrupt convicted criminal wants to eat 2 year money in one year to help maryam wins next election and let everyone suffers
Reply Recommend 0
Ashley
Oct 04, 2022 11:34am
All working for get votes, whether Sharifs or Imran and both not adhering to IMF agreement, as all know default is imminent.
Reply Recommend 0
Nabi
Oct 04, 2022 11:36am
Dar you can do it
Reply Recommend 0
BN
Oct 04, 2022 12:00pm
The lion roared
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Oct 04, 2022 12:13pm
Miftah has been thrown under the bus by PMLN
Reply Recommend 0
Faisi
Oct 04, 2022 12:26pm
Now face the music PMLN and Dar
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 04, 2022 12:27pm
Joke of the century.
Reply Recommend 0
Jehanzeb
Oct 04, 2022 12:34pm
If Dar continues like this, IMF will suspend the program and Pakistan will default by December of this year. How irresponsible can you get?
Reply Recommend 0
ALI
Oct 04, 2022 12:39pm
People like Dar are the reason Pakistan is in the mess it is in. He seems to think dealing with IMF for 25 years is a badge of honour
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid Kundi
Oct 04, 2022 01:21pm
Sounds like more chaos to follow :(
Reply Recommend 0
Spam
Oct 04, 2022 01:23pm
@BN, now tell this student accountant dar to raise the petrol price and fet a taste of his own medicine.
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Oct 04, 2022 01:25pm
The same policy when they were in power before and the past 30 years, take loans, launder them and use the proceeds of this crime to bleed the country dry.
Reply Recommend 0
GK
Oct 04, 2022 01:28pm
out
Reply Recommend 0
Abu Bakr
Oct 04, 2022 01:40pm
All the best dar.
Reply Recommend 0
John Cool
Oct 04, 2022 01:58pm
@Faisi, "Now face the music PMLN and Dar” Dar will do a runner and join his supremo with SS after cocking it up.
Reply Recommend 0
Citizen
Oct 04, 2022 02:06pm
After Miftah made the tough decision with the IMF, Dar comes in trying to appear all powerful. Who is he trying to fool?
Reply Recommend 0
Rizwan T
Oct 04, 2022 03:17pm
Miftah Sb should've had his reckoning 10 yrs ago.
Reply Recommend 0
Mega Dehati
Oct 04, 2022 03:48pm
Miftah emailed the IMF?
Reply Recommend 0
Kumar
Oct 04, 2022 03:52pm
Pakistan is still in this shape with Dar dealing with IMF for 25 years
Reply Recommend 0
Ali(USA)
Oct 04, 2022 04:49pm
This Dar guy is playing with fire.He is going to brink Pakistan to bankruptcy sooner or later .
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Oct 04, 2022 07:49pm
Dar should not manage finances for political gains. We know he can run away on PM plane leaving us in the middle of disaster.
Reply Recommend 0
Naeem Husain
Oct 04, 2022 08:43pm
Here we go again, Mr expert Dar praising himself! Bad Omen!
Reply Recommend 0

