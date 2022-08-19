DAWN.COM Logo

Pakistan rejects India’s ‘deliberate attempts’ at pre-poll rigging in IIOJK

Naveed Siddiqui Published August 19, 2022 Updated August 19, 2022 12:16pm

Pakistan on Friday categorically rejected deliberate Indian attempts of “pre-poll rigging” and “overt manipulation” in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The statement comes days after the chief electoral officer in the occupied valley, Hirdesh Kumar, announced that non-locals living ordinarily could register their names in the voting list.

“Jammu and Kashmir is likely to get around 25 lakh additional voters, including outsiders, after the special summary revision of electoral rolls,” The Wire quoted Kumar as saying.

The report added that his remarks drew angry reactions from mainstream political parties in IIOJK.

In a statement issued today, Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said the latest announcement of “permitting even temporary residents in the occupied territory, including outside workforce and security personnel, to register as ‘voters’ is a clear manifestation of the treacherous Indian design to influence the outcome of ‘so-called’ elections in IIOJK.”

“Pakistan reiterates its complete rejection of India’s entire litany of steps aimed at turning the Muslim majority in IIOJK into a minority — including the formulation of the so-called ‘delimitation’ commission and its baseless report, the issuance of fake Kashmiri domiciles to millions of outsiders, and changes in the property laws.”

The spokesperson said that despite the “reprehensible measures” that followed the revocation of the region’s special autonomy in 2019, India would not be able to break the will of the Kashmiri people or mislead the international community.

“The government of India must desist from all actions in IIOJK that violate international law, the United Nations Charter, and the 4th Geneva Convention,” he said.

The FO spokesperson also urged India to release all political prisoners detained on “trumped-up charges”, halt human rights violations in the occupied valley, lift the brutal military siege, and let Kashmiris exercise their right to self-determination as stipulated in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

The FO further called upon the international community to take immediate cognisance of blatant Indian attempts at “effecting illegal demographic changes” in IIOJK and to hold India accountable.

SaneMind1st
Aug 19, 2022 12:12pm
Our FO rejects even the silence when India does not say anything.
Zoltar
Aug 19, 2022 12:16pm
Who cares?
Lost Track
Aug 19, 2022 12:16pm
When will Punjabis vacate 'Azad' Kashmir? When will Punjabis vacate Balochistan?
Suba
Aug 19, 2022 12:17pm
Why Pakistan is involving internal matter of another country. First you solve the power shedding and inflation issues of you country then poke thers affairs.
Raza
Aug 19, 2022 12:36pm
Goodbye, Kashmir! Pakistan itself is in the grip and chains of slavery we cannot do anything! Live happily with India!
Gg
Aug 19, 2022 12:40pm
Keep rejecting...
Unicorn
Aug 19, 2022 12:42pm
We should be the last to complain about democracy and elections. Lest we need more sanctions and restrictions from FATF.
Alige
Aug 19, 2022 12:51pm
And who cares abt ur rejection
Alige
Aug 19, 2022 12:51pm
Rejected back
Zahir
Aug 19, 2022 12:51pm
Nobody asked Pakistan for opinion and it changes nothing so why not focus on Pakistani awam for a change ?
YODA
Aug 19, 2022 12:56pm
Their country. Their rules.
Ghanta
Aug 19, 2022 12:57pm
Begani shaadi me Abdulla diwana
YODA
Aug 19, 2022 12:58pm
Kashmir is the one of the big reason for the current situation in Pakistan - to change that change your thinking.
RAaja Raman
Aug 19, 2022 01:26pm
It doesn't matter if you accept or reject.
Samit
Aug 19, 2022 01:32pm
Where is Foreign Office Secretary of Rejection? Missing him.
Jai Mahakaal
Aug 19, 2022 01:41pm
Pakistan should raise the voice for kashmir
