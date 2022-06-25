DAWN.COM Logo

Pakistan rejects India's plans to hold G20 event in occupied Kashmir

Naveed Siddiqui Published June 25, 2022 - Updated June 25, 2022 07:38pm
Rapid Action Force personnel stand guard at a roadblock ahead of the Muslim Friday noon prayers in Jammu on August 9, 2019, after the Indian government stripped occupied Jammu and Kashmir of its autonomy. —AFP/Rakesh Bakshi/File
Rapid Action Force personnel stand guard at a roadblock ahead of the Muslim Friday noon prayers in Jammu on August 9, 2019, after the Indian government stripped occupied Jammu and Kashmir of its autonomy. —AFP/Rakesh Bakshi/File

Pakistan on Saturday strongly rejected and opposed the Indian government's reported plan to hold a G20 event in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) next year.

According to a report published in The Indian Express on Friday, India has decided to host the meetings of the G20 in the disputed region next year and formed a five-member committee to coordinate the event.

An official order issued by IOJK's housing and urban development department on Thursday revealed that the committee was formed in response to a June 4 communication from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

Separately, a Hindustan Times report said that this would be the first major international "summit" to be held in occupied Kashmir after the Indian government revoked its special status guaranteed under Article 370 of the Constitution.

In a statement issued by the Foreign Office today, Pakistan condemned the neighbouring country's plans, stressing that occupied Kashmir was an internationally recognised “disputed” territory between Pakistan and India.

The territory has been under forcible and illegal occupation of India since 1947 and this dispute has remained on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council for over seven decades.

The FO observed that India was responsible for "widespread atrocities and egregious human rights violations" in the region. "Since its illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019, Indian occupation forces have killed 639 innocent Kashmiris in extra-judicial murders.

"Numerous reports of the UN, including the two commissioned by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in 2018 and 2019, have re-confirmed ongoing Indian atrocities against the Kashmiri people," the statement highlighted.

It continued that contemplating the holding of any G20-related meeting/event in occupied Kashmir was in utter "disregard of the globally acknowledged disputed status of the territory" and was a "travesty" that the international community could not accept under any circumstances.

"It is expected that in case of any such controversial proposal from India, which would be designed to seek international legitimacy for an illegal and tyrannical occupation continuing for over 7 decades, the G20 members will be fully cognisant of the imperatives of law and justice and would reject it outright."

Pakistan also strongly urged the international community to call upon India to end its gross and systematic violations of human rights in IOJK, revoke its illegal and unilateral actions, and free all political prisoners including the true Kashmiri leaders.

"The only way to lasting peace in South Asia is by granting the people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir their inalienable right to self-determination as pledged to them in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions," the FO added.

Correction: A previous version of this story erroneously stated that the FO's response was on India planning to host a G20 "summit" when the response was actually on a planned G20 "meeting/event". The error is regretted.

Observer
Jun 25, 2022 04:31pm
Is Pakistan invited?? Or any permission request sent to Pakistan to accept??? The question of rejection doesn’t arise.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 25, 2022 04:43pm
Pakistan rejecting when not even invited.
Reply Recommend 0
Chirag
Jun 25, 2022 04:46pm
Before reject, be part of G20
Reply Recommend 0
Rafiq
Jun 25, 2022 04:50pm
Khisiyani billi khambha noche. That is exactly what Pakistan does
Reply Recommend 0
Cloud
Jun 25, 2022 04:53pm
Repeating the same thing for the last 70 years with no results. In the mean time, country is going bankrupt.
Reply Recommend 0
journey
Jun 25, 2022 04:56pm
Looks like made up news. No trace of this news from rest of the world.
Reply Recommend 0
Ajay
Jun 25, 2022 05:00pm
Really ? What about part of CPEC transiting through the disputed region ?
Reply Recommend 0
yosuf Zafar
Jun 25, 2022 05:02pm
IOK is a terrotory of India what right you have to accpet or reject that is their choice
Reply Recommend 0

