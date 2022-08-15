DAWN.COM Logo

PM Shehbaz, Saudi crown prince resolve to expedite cooperation in investment, trade and energy

Sanaullah Khan Published August 15, 2022 Updated August 15, 2022 12:49pm
<p>This combination of photos shows Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman (L) and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — Photos via Twitter</p>

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Monday resolved to further strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries as well as to expedite ongoing cooperation in the fields of investment, energy and trade.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud reached the understanding during a telephonic conversation, according to a handout issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

“The two leaders also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest. Both the leaders reaffirmed the resolve to further [strengthen] the strong, long-standing Pakistan-Saudi Arabia fraternal ties,” the PMO said.

During the phone call, the prime minister and the crown prince reviewed the progress made on the decisions taken by the two sides during PM Shehbaz’s visit in April.

“They resolved to expedite ongoing cooperation in investment, energy and trade fields,” the statement said.

Recalling the historic support extended by the kingdom to Pakistan in times of need, the prime minister thanked the crown prince for the “recent support for the stability and development of Pakistan’s economy”.

PM Shehbaz also conveyed his deep respects to King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

Meanwhile, the crown prince congratulated the prime minister and the people of Pakistan on the country’s 75 years of independence. The crown prince also conveyed his best wishes for the continued progress, prosperity and development of Pakistan, the PMO said.

The prime minister reiterated his invitation to the crown prince for a state visit to Pakistan, which he accepted, the statement concluded.

PM Shehbaz had visited Saudi Arabia in April in what was his first foreign trip since assuming office.

The visit was aimed at advancing economic, trade and investment ties and creation of greater opportunities for the Pakistani workforce in Saudi Arabia.

Upon the conclusion of the trip, Saudi Arabia agreed to discuss extending the term of a $3 billion loan to help the government tide over the prevailing economic crisis.

Saudi Arabia had deposited $3 billion in the State Bank of Pakistan last year to help support its foreign reserves.

Changez Khan
Aug 15, 2022 12:54pm
Nothing is free in life. MBS will ask for Pakistan Army.
Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Aug 15, 2022 12:55pm
………bogus/fake news invented by neutrals/PMLN to fool people…..
Recommend 0
Moud
Aug 15, 2022 01:07pm
Words and just words.
Recommend 0
asma
Aug 15, 2022 01:48pm
Boot polish has 0 skills. He is not upto the task
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 15, 2022 01:48pm
United we stand, divided we fall.
Recommend 0
John
Aug 15, 2022 01:57pm
Any one can say anything on phone!
Recommend 0
Jim
Aug 15, 2022 02:15pm
Everything he does looks so artificial !
Recommend 0
AMJAD KHAN
Aug 15, 2022 02:20pm
Absolutely YES
Recommend 0
Dr. JohnnieWalker
Aug 15, 2022 03:19pm
In short the loan term will be extended.
Recommend 0
Saif Riza Khan
Aug 15, 2022 04:34pm
Shahbaz is a good administrator, we know that, but his diplomatic skills were hidden from us.
Recommend 0
Patriot
Aug 15, 2022 04:50pm
Random news to divert attention from the elephant in the room. A PM who doesnt have a govt in any of the provinces of the country.
Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Aug 15, 2022 04:52pm
Investment in Sharifs industry and in case of crisis a safe passage for Sharifs.
Recommend 0
Pakistani
Aug 15, 2022 07:12pm
Not sure what you folks are trying to convey
Recommend 0
Seedoo
Aug 15, 2022 07:12pm
Besides a deposit of $3B that will come with attached conditions, Pakistan will get nothing. Saudis extend Pakistan zakat money, charity, and small loans. They make real investment in other countries like the US, Canada, Europe and now even in India.
Recommend 0
Skeptic2
Aug 15, 2022 08:37pm
More talk and nothing concrete.
Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Aug 15, 2022 08:40pm
Looting nation for 35 years to build palaces in london , now talking of investment? Unbelievable lies!
Recommend 0
amber
Aug 15, 2022 09:06pm
Two amazing leaders - well they shud move with Elon Musk to space and rule there !
Recommend 0
Sadaqat Ali
Aug 15, 2022 11:03pm
No hope from this govt. They spend and loot without accountability. All money will be wasted
Recommend 0
Money
Aug 16, 2022 12:17am
Strong brotherly relations and cooperation are euphemisms for “give us money” and “mutual benefit” is an “or else”
Recommend 0
Nambi
Aug 16, 2022 06:15am
Anything for Saudi dollars.
Recommend 0
Simba
Aug 16, 2022 07:21am
@Seedoo, 100% correct. Pakistan isn't the place to invest.
Recommend 0
Nadeem Shah
Aug 16, 2022 07:48am
Thank you Saudi brothers
Recommend 0

