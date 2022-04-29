DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 29, 2022

Pakistani pilgrims accost, chant slogans against PM Shehbaz, federal ministers at Masjid-i-Nabwi

Dawn.comPublished April 29, 2022 - Updated April 29, 2022 12:50pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered prayers at the Prophet's Mosque yesterday.—DawnNewsFile
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered prayers at the Prophet's Mosque yesterday.—DawnNewsFile

A group of Pakistani pilgrims have accosted, heckled and chanted slogans at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his entourage at the Masjid-i-Nabwi in Madina during their three-day visit — their first foreign trip since assuming office — to Saudi Arabia.

The premier along with his delegation arrived in Saudi Arabia yesterday at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

He is accompanied by Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Miftah Ismail, Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Khawaja Asif, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Mohsin Dawar and Maulana Tahir Ashrafi, among others.

The officials landed in the country on Thursday afternoon and later offered prayers at the Prophet's Mosque.

However, unfortunate scenes were witnessed at the holy mosque yesterday when PM Shehbaz and his delegation arrived there. According to videos circulating on social media, Pakistani pilgrims at the mosque started chanting slogans of "chor" (thieves) as soon as they saw the prime minister.

In another video, the pilgrims could be seen heckling and raising abusive slogans against federal ministers Marriyum Aurangzeb and Shahzain Bugti, as the pair are escorted by Saudi guards.

Later, in a video message in response to the chants, Aurangzeb said this act was perpetrated by a "select group", while most Pakistanis respected the sanctity of the holy mosque. "I don’t want to name the person responsible for this incident because I don’t want to use this holy land for political purposes."

She also said she had prayed for guidance for such people. "However, it will take time for us to fix the ways in which these people have damaged our society and we can only do that through a positive attitude," the minister added.

The events were condemned by Pakistan Ulema Council chairman Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, who said Muslims were meant to bow their heads and lower their voices in Masjid-i-Nabwi instead of raising dirty slogans and hurling allegations on the 27th of Ramazan.

Meanwhile, politicians and other religious figures condemned the incident on Twitter and some blamed the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf.

Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, sister of newly appointed Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, said that PTI was inciting "intolerance and divisiveness".

Religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel also tweeted that the protest at the holy mosque wasn't "acceptable in Islam".

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail called the event a "new low" in Pakistani politics.

Meanwhile, PTI General Secretary Asad Umar asserted that respecting the sanctity of holy places was a must for everyone.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (40)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
waqas
Apr 29, 2022 12:02pm
People oversees might stop sending remittances. It's the start. New imported government, Beware!!
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar
Apr 29, 2022 12:03pm
PTI under IK keeps setting new record for lows.
Reply Recommend 0
Sindhi
Apr 29, 2022 12:04pm
A new low in our recent history of democracy. Condemnable act.
Reply Recommend 0
Reader
Apr 29, 2022 12:05pm
Politics and hypocrisy are interchangeable words. Which good politician has never been a good hypocrite?
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Apr 29, 2022 12:05pm
Those who chanted slogans even did not cared that they themselves have gone to scared place Masjid-e-Nabwi to perform Umra on the night of 27th Ramzan.
Reply Recommend 0
Mariam
Apr 29, 2022 12:07pm
@waqas, please do, i'm sick of hearing this threat. please do it
Reply Recommend 0
J
Apr 29, 2022 12:08pm
Violent pti workers what can you expect from thugs party!
Reply Recommend 0
Jamboola
Apr 29, 2022 12:09pm
What can you expect from the disciples of the most ill-mannered, abusive Imran Niazi?
Reply Recommend 0
Dipu
Apr 29, 2022 12:10pm
@waqas, then thier family will die of hunger not shehbaz .
Reply Recommend 0
Ba Akhlaq
Apr 29, 2022 12:11pm
Dirty tricks of politics of IK and his supporters violated the sanctity of the most sacred place.
Reply Recommend 0
AJ
Apr 29, 2022 12:12pm
Inexcusable!
Reply Recommend 0
MatterofFact
Apr 29, 2022 12:13pm
There is a place and time for such acts. People have the right to express their feelings, but this is absolutely not on. This is a religious venue, not a political platform and on top of that in another country. They are lucky they did not get imprisoned in KSA which is normally what happens with such behaviour. Our Pakistani brothers stoop to a new low.
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Apr 29, 2022 12:14pm
Keep politics out of the holy sites. Those responsible must be locked up and punished at the fullest extent of the Saudi Law.
Reply Recommend 0
Shezi
Apr 29, 2022 12:15pm
Believe me, the so called western democracy is not Pakistan's cup of tea.
Reply Recommend 0
Rafeh
Apr 29, 2022 12:16pm
@waqas please do it. We don't need your money we don't need your attitude nor do we need your misbehavior. We do not need people like you representing the image of Pakistan.. period
Reply Recommend 0
It’sOnlyMe
Apr 29, 2022 12:17pm
@waqas, that’s impossible because those remittances are used to run households in Pakistan. If remittances stop, those people will starve. Will you be willing to pay for their expenses if remittances stop?
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar
Apr 29, 2022 12:17pm
@waqas, you mean they will stop sending remittances to their families? that's completely their choice why would the country intervene in a family matter?
Reply Recommend 0
Fareed
Apr 29, 2022 12:17pm
Regardless what PM’s character is, these hooligans even don’t respect the most respectable places in Islam.
Reply Recommend 0
Abid
Apr 29, 2022 12:18pm
@waqas, they send it for their families. they are not giving it to the state. so please by all means go ahead and starve your family.
Reply Recommend 0
Saad Rahman
Apr 29, 2022 12:18pm
@Anwar, the bar wasn’t set that high to begin with by previous governments…
Reply Recommend 0
ali jaffery
Apr 29, 2022 12:18pm
I have a dislike for the Shsriffs abd zardaris but there is a time and place to show dissent.Not in places pf pilgrimage. PTI has gone ugly now this is cheap and disgusting
Reply Recommend 0
ZAK
Apr 29, 2022 12:18pm
So what can people chant to the international crooks?
Reply Recommend 0
SAk
Apr 29, 2022 12:20pm
@Mariam, are you sure. Ask your finance minister first.
Reply Recommend 0
Dehati
Apr 29, 2022 12:20pm
Sahibzada Jahagir, British Pakistani behind it.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Apr 29, 2022 12:20pm
@waqas, they are not sending remittances for the sake of their country. They have to support their families and invest somewhere for high returns. You are misguided
Reply Recommend 0
Mahmood
Apr 29, 2022 12:20pm
Taste of things to come for Shahbaz & Company of his crooks.
Reply Recommend 0
Majid Ali
Apr 29, 2022 12:21pm
PTI and Imran Khan is responsible for this dirty act.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Apr 29, 2022 12:21pm
Waqas @ Most overseas are not sending the remittance for the love of Pakistan - but to support their families or to save their fortune, lest they are kicked out of the foreign land.
Reply Recommend 0
Cris Dăn
Apr 29, 2022 12:21pm
@Mariam, you may be a rich elite from PMLN or PPP or some rich business woman because of support by PMLN- we the common people of Pakistan do not have so much money& yes,we,our families need foreign remittance& to feed& educate our kids. Back off from ur Marry Antoinette type theory.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Apr 29, 2022 12:22pm
They will face this humiliation everywhere they go, overseas Pakistanis will not send remittances and the whole of Pakistan will not accept this imported govt.
Reply Recommend 0
Khurram Iqbal
Apr 29, 2022 12:22pm
Yes remittance should be stopped. Nothing should paid to this corrupt govt.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Malaria Se Beemar
Apr 29, 2022 12:22pm
What have we become? Where have we come to? Where are we going...?
Reply Recommend 0
Khurram Iqbal
Apr 29, 2022 12:23pm
We will go as low as possible to expose these corrupt faces.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Apr 29, 2022 12:24pm
@Mariam, Dont worry people are doing it and you will see next months remittances.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Apr 29, 2022 12:25pm
Calling out a thief is a noble deed, irrespective of the time and place.
Reply Recommend 0
Sana
Apr 29, 2022 12:26pm
Paid PTI agents
Reply Recommend 0
Moni
Apr 29, 2022 12:27pm
Did you forgot to mention Dr Shahbaz Gill's statement regretting this event?
Reply Recommend 0
Haris
Apr 29, 2022 12:33pm
They will be humiliated every where now. It's just the beginning. Just wait and watch.
Reply Recommend 0
Kind Regards
Apr 29, 2022 12:45pm
Imran Khan zindabad !
Reply Recommend 0
saima ahmed
Apr 29, 2022 12:46pm
shameful... totally condemnable
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 29 Apr, 2022

No welfare cuts

We have seen new governments time and again try to shut down some of the better initiatives taken by their predecessors.
29 Apr, 2022

Credit squeeze

THE hefty increase of up to 129bps in the rates at which commercial banks lend money to the government through their...
29 Apr, 2022

Imran Khan & the media

EVER since he has begun pounding the pavement again, the ousted premier has taken to bemoaning what he describes as ...
Updated 28 Apr, 2022

An unlikely profile

The insurgency is evolving in a direction that makes it imperative for the authorities to revisit their approach to it.
28 Apr, 2022

Oil shortages

AS the public braces itself for intensified power blackouts in the middle of a countrywide heatwave, reports of...
28 Apr, 2022

Missing teenager case

CLARITY eludes several aspects of the Dua Zehra case. The dilemma of not knowing which side to believe stems from...