Saudi crown prince congratulates Shehbaz on election as PM

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished April 17, 2022 - Updated April 17, 2022 08:48am
This combination of photos shows Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman (L) and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — Photos via Twitter
ISLAMABAD: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman on Saturday felicitated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and assured Kingdom’s continued support for Pakistan.

“Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif received a telephone call from HRH Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The Crown Prince warmly congratulated Mr Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan,” the PM Office said.

The two leaders discussed bilateral ties and reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing and developing them in all respects.

The crown prince, according to Saudi Press Agency, confirmed the keenness of the Saudi leadership on supporting the friendly country of Pakistan in all fields.

Meanwhile, the PMO said, “The prime minister and the crown prince agreed to work together to further augment and diversify their bilateral ties in all spheres, particularly trade, investment and employment generation opportunities.”

PM Sharif thanked the crown prince for the support his country has been extending to Pakistan, describing it as “historic”.

“While recalling the fraternal and historic bonds between their two countries that has been the hallmark of their strategic relationship over the past seven decades, the prime minister reaffirmed his government’s and his own commitment to further advance these relations to new heights,” the PMO said.

Crown Prince Salman invited Mr Sharif for an official visit to Saudi Arabia.

“Thanking the Crown Prince for his gracious invitation, the Prime Minister also extended an invitation to the Crown Prince to undertake a state visit to Pakistan,” the PMO said.

