DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 18, 2022

‘Political uncertainty’ sees PKR hit new low, close at Rs215.2 in interbank

Talqeen Zubairi Published July 18, 2022 - Updated July 18, 2022 04:53pm

The dollar continued its relentless upward march against the rupee on Monday with the greenback gaining Rs4.25 in interbank trade.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan, the dollar was trading at a record Rs216 against the local currency at 3:12pm, up Rs5, or 2.4 per cent, from Friday’s close of Rs210.95.

The dollar eventually closed at Rs215.2, with the local currency depreciating 1.97pc, according to data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

After reaching a peak of Rs211.93 on June 22, the dollar started declining for a brief period and fell to a low of Rs204.56 on July 4.

However, the strength gained by the rupee after $2.3 billion Chinese inflows evaporated within a couple of weeks, as the dollar snapped the rupee’s rising streak and gained Rs2.38 in the interbank market on July 5, the first appreciation in the new fiscal year.

Since then, the greenback has continued to rise with a slight reversal of the trend on July 15 — the day the IMF announced it had reached a staff-level agreement with the government. However, the rupee reversed its gains the very next day with analysts attributing it to low inflows and import payments.

‘Market uncertain about new setup’

Saad bin Naseer, director of Mettis Global, a web-based financial data and analytics portal, attributed the greenback’s gains to political uncertainty following the results of the by-polls on 20 Punjab Assembly seats a day earlier.

The PTI routed the PML-N by winning at least 15 seats in the crucial by-elections, which means that incumbent Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz will likely be unable to show the simple majority needed to remain the chief executive in the re-election scheduled for July 22.

Naseer said that the results of the by-polls had raised concerns about the future of the coalition government in the centre and thus, created political uncertainty.

“The rupee is under pressure as the market is uncertain about the new setup and the decisions it will take to stabilise the economy, especially the fate of bilateral inflows currently being negotiated by the current finance minister.”

Analyst Komal Mansoor said the rupee had nosedived because of yesterday’s political events.

“The PTI’s win has cast doubt on the sustainability of the current government and the sentiment has again turned negative,” she said.

She predicted that the rupee would have a “rollercoaster ride this week” until the central bank steps in.

Meanwhile, Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan General Secretary Zafar Paracha laid the blame on the government and state institutions.

He noted that the government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had reached an agreement, oil prices had dropped internationally and the interest rate hiked, which meant that people would be interested in the rupee rather than the dollar.

“The dollar should have dropped [in price] because of this and people should have gone towards bank deposits. We believe the dollar is rising because of the government’s [complacency] since the government or other state institutions do not appear to be concerned and it seems like they are fulfilling some target given to them by the IMF.”

Paracha also shared apprehensions that foreign investors were reluctant to invest in the country because they had “no idea” how high the dollar would rise, while the growth rate of remittances had dropped because overseas Pakistanis were “unhappy”.

PTI chimes in

Former finance minister Shaukat Tarin also attributed the rupee’s decline to political uncertainty following the by-elections.

Political uncertainty breeds economic instability, he said and called for general elections to be announced to “kill this uncertainty”.

PTI secretary general Asad Umar, who also had a brief stint as the country’s finance minister during the party’s time in government, shared similar views.

“This political uncertainty is bleeding the economy and inflicting tremendous pain on the people,” he tweeted.

He termed the incumbent government a “badly conceived and badly executed experiment” and demanded an end to it.

“Pakistan cannot be made to suffer any more for poor decisions,” he added.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (17)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 18, 2022 01:17pm
To every rise, there is a fall and for every U.S. dollar, there is a wall.
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Jul 18, 2022 01:25pm
The looters and corrupts have collapsed the economy, making Pakistan towards a dangerous level to default. The Rupee is telling the story how bad things are, keep an eye on Rs300/$ it is coming fast.
Reply Recommend 0
Mark
Jul 18, 2022 01:34pm
IK not satisfied with double century is coming back for a glorious triple hundred.
Reply Recommend 0
Johnny sins
Jul 18, 2022 01:53pm
Don't worry. 4 billion coming from friends of superpower Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Rizwan
Jul 18, 2022 01:53pm
Shahbaz Sharif has destroyed us !
Reply Recommend 0
KPK Booster
Jul 18, 2022 01:58pm
Time to roll down $ around the world.
Reply Recommend 0
Nabi
Jul 18, 2022 02:02pm
220 for 2 weeks than low mark of 200.. if stability
Reply Recommend 0
Richie Rich
Jul 18, 2022 02:05pm
What a joke of country this is, circus or what?
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Jul 18, 2022 02:10pm
We love a challenge. We will fix what Shahbaz Destroyed.
Reply Recommend 0
bimal william
Jul 18, 2022 02:13pm
It was bound to happen. But the million dollar question is how much PKR will fall. The more PKR falls the more uncertainties will grip the economy.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali(USA)
Jul 18, 2022 02:16pm
@F Nawaz, I guess Pakistan was doing great
Reply Recommend 0
shah
Jul 18, 2022 02:16pm
USD is rising against all currencies
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrash
Jul 18, 2022 02:16pm
Great outcome! Now IK will play a big role as spolier and further destabilise the national government. This is the best news from the neighbors perspective.
Reply Recommend 0
Irshad Noor
Jul 18, 2022 02:21pm
Whoever was behind regimen change is responsible for the turmoil.
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Jul 18, 2022 02:34pm
Great. They will only leave after default.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Jul 18, 2022 02:43pm
@Mark, double century was hit by your PDM heroes!
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Jul 18, 2022 02:44pm
The Stock Exchange and the Rupee fell so badly. This is bad Omen for Pakistan after the recent PTI win in Punjab.?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Justice delayed
18 Jul, 2022

Justice delayed

DESPITE earnest efforts by their lordships to bring down the number of cases pending decision across all tiers of ...
Treason season
Updated 18 Jul, 2022

Treason season

It's exasperating to see govt pursue Article 6 when law in question is meant to be applied in very different circumstances.
The curtain falls
18 Jul, 2022

The curtain falls

IT is suddenly all over for Airlift Technologies, one of Pakistan’s most celebrated start-ups and a giant in the...
Crucial by-elections
Updated 17 Jul, 2022

Crucial by-elections

That much is at stake for the PML-N and PTI in today’s by-polls on 20 provincial seats in Punjab is an understatement.
Ethnic tensions
17 Jul, 2022

Ethnic tensions

ONCE more, the spectre of ethnic violence has returned to haunt Sindh. The disturbances were sparked by the recent...
SAS killings
17 Jul, 2022

SAS killings

WESTERN states have often justified their invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq as necessary operations to fight...