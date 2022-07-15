DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 15, 2022

PKR loses Rs1 in interbank as dollar closes near Rs211

Talqeen Zubairi Published July 15, 2022 - Updated July 15, 2022 05:52pm

The rupee lost Rs1.1 against the dollar in interbank trade on Friday with the greenback closing at 210.95.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee depreciated 0.55 per cent compared to yesterday's close of Rs209.8.

Mettis Global Director Saad Bin Naseer noted that the rupee had appreciated slightly when the market opened on Friday but came under pressure because of an increase in the dollar's demand after banks started clearing pending payments.

The pressure has continued since then, he said, and cited depleting reserves and "insignificant" remittances and export payments.

While there is some confidence because of the IMF deal, the situation would not improve until the country's reserves were stable, he added.

Naseer pointed out that the dollar was on an upward trend in the global market as well.

Meanwhile, Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan General Secretary Zafar Paracha termed the dollar's rise as "unexpected".

"We (currency dealers) do not understand the reason for the [rupee's] decline because we were expecting it to rise by Rs2-3 since the IMF staff agreement has been done."

However, Paracha attributed the rupee's fall to "speculation by banks" and investors being "disheartened" by the instability in the interbank market.

"There should be stability. The government does not seem to be concerned. No one is there to intervene," he said.

He opined that the banks' roles were "very negative" because they "decreased the rate when exporters came to sell dollars and hiked them when importers came to buy".

The rupee had made modest gains against the dollar in the interbank on Thursday after the government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reached a staff-level agreement.

After reaching a peak of Rs211.93 on June 22, the dollar started declining for a brief period and fell to a low of Rs204.56 on July 4.

However, the strength gained by the rupee after $2.3 billion Chinese inflows evaporated within a couple of weeks, as the dollar snapped the rupee’s rising streak and gained Rs2.38 in the interbank market on July 5, the first appreciation in the new fiscal year. Since then, the greenback has continued to rise with a slight reversal of the trend on Thursday.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Bolton’s disclosure
15 Jul, 2022

Bolton’s disclosure

THE fact that the US has been involved in regime change for decades is perhaps the worst kept secret in the realm of...
Setting boundaries
Updated 15 Jul, 2022

Setting boundaries

Armed forces should never have gotten involved in activities that are a distraction from their core responsibility.
Antimicrobial resistance
15 Jul, 2022

Antimicrobial resistance

THE World Health Organisation’s call for accelerating the development of vaccines to prevent infections caused by...
The people bomb
14 Jul, 2022

The people bomb

WE are fighting a losing battle, slipping inexorably towards a dystopian future where want and deprivation will be...
Election discontent
14 Jul, 2022

Election discontent

IT is getting difficult to keep track of what the PTI wants us to believe about the July 17 by-elections in Punjab....
Modern-day slavery
Updated 14 Jul, 2022

Modern-day slavery

The fact is that those who murder and torture children must be punished under the fullest extent of the law.