In phone call with PM Shehbaz, Turkish President Erdogan reaffirms 'steadfast support' for Pakistan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday, assured Pakistan of Turkiye's "steadfast support" during its testing times, Radio Pakistan reported.

During the talk, the Turkish president offered prayers for the victims of the devastating floods in Balochistan. The monsoon rains this year have wreaked havoc, killing over 50 people in the province so far.

PM Shehbaz, on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, conveyed warm greetings to the people of Turkiye on the occasion of Eidul Azha, which were reciprocated by Erdogan. The prime minister recalled his recent visit to Turkiye and the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation, the state broadcaster's report stated.

The two dignitaries also exchanged views on regional and international peace and security matters, including the enhancing of cooperation to address global energy and food crises.

In his remarks, the prime minister resolved to enhance the bilateral cooperation between the two countries in areas of trade, investment, energy and other important sectors. He said he was looking forward to welcoming President Erdogan for the 7th Session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) in Pakistan in September this year.

Earlier in the day, the premier felicitated the Muslim ummah and overseas Pakistani on Eidul Azha. In a tweet, he said that the holy day was a message of sacrifice and complete submission to Allah, stressing that Muslims across the world will have to play a collective role in helping the deserving and destitute.

On Friday, the PM also had telephonic conversations with President of UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamin Bin Hamad Al Thani.