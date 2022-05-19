FM Bilawal, Turkish FM vow to strengthen economic ties in maiden official meeting

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, in their maiden official meeting on Wednesday, vowed to bolster economic ties between the two countries, according to a press release from the Foreign Office (FO).

The two foreign ministers met in New York on the sidelines of the ministerial conference on the threat to global food security. FM Bilawal had arrived in the US on Tuesday to attend the two-day ministerial conference that was triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"Both sides expressed commitment to work together to enhance economic cooperation and unleash the full potential of Pakistan-Turkey trade relations," the press release said.

"Both ministers agreed to remain in close contact to maintain the upward trajectory and add momentum to the friendly ties between Pakistan and Turkey," the FO said.

Bilawal expressed satisfaction over the existing "excellent bilateral partnership" between the two countries and reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to further enhance its wide-ranging cooperation with Turkey.

The foreign minister said that the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Turkey would be celebrated in a "befitting manner" in November 2022.

"The foreign minister thanked the Turkish government for its steadfast support and principled position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. He also briefed his counterpart on the so-called 'Delimitation Commission' and India’s illegal steps in IIOJK (Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir)," the FO said.

The foreign ministers also exchanged views on various international issues. FM Bilawal, in particular, appreciated Turkey's role and contribution to the promotion of regional peace and stability.

He also lauded Turkey's support in addressing the Afghan humanitarian crisis.

FM Bilawal later said he was "delighted" to meet his Turkish counterpart.

Address to ministerial conference

Later, in his address to the ministerial conference, FM Bilawal lauded the initiative to unite and mobilise the global community to respond to the urgent food security and nutrition needs of vulnerable people across the planet.

He highlighted the existential threats of climate change, the Covid pandemic and poverty faced by developing countries.

FM Bilawal called for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve disputes peacefully and work together to ensure that humanity was fed.