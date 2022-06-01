DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 01, 2022

PM sees $5bn trade potential with Turkey

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 1, 2022 - Updated June 1, 2022 08:24am
ANKARA: Turkey’s Minister for National Defence Hulusi Akar receives Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on his arrival at Esenbiga Airport on Tuesday.—APP
ANKARA: Turkey’s Minister for National Defence Hulusi Akar receives Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on his arrival at Esenbiga Airport on Tuesday.—APP

ISLAMABAD: On the first day of his official visit to Turkey on Tuesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif noted that the closeness in Pakistan and Turkey’s relationship was not reflected in trade relations between the two countries, and expressed the desire that the volume of trade between the two should go up to $5 billion per year.

Addressing the Turkey-Pakistan Business Forum, the PM regretted what he termed the “maltreatment” of Turkish investors at the hands of the previous government over the past four years.

“The first metro in Lahore was designed by Turkey. Solid waste management expertise given to Pakistan in peanuts. Turkish trained our police free of cost. But in return what we have done to our Turkish brothers.”

He also announced a decision to lift visa restrictions for Turkish citizens.

In an interview with Turkish news agency Anadolu, the PM also thanked the leadership of Turkey for its principled support on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

“Both Pakistan and Turkey have a similarity of views on regional and international issues and enjoy close collaboration on bilateral, regional, and multilateral forums,” Sharif said ahead of his three-day official visit to Turkey.

On Pakistan’s role in US policy in the region, he said Pakistan and the US had a long-standing and broad-based relationship in various areas of mutual interest.

“We wish to deepen and widen our engagement with the US, which remains Pakistan’s biggest export market and a major source of FDI and remittances,” he said.

On China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said the vision of connectivity and win-win cooperation at the heart of the project was in line with his government’s priorities, as well as the vision for Pakistan as a peaceful, prosperous region.

He mentioned that work was underway on CPEC Special Economic Zones, and Pakistan was incentivizing foreign investments in key industrial sectors.

On relations with India, he said Pakistan pursued its shift from geo-strategy to geo-economics, we are looking to forge partnerships, especially within the region, based on connectivity, collective development, and prosperity.The prime minister was accompanied on this trip by Defence Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif, Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister for Investment Board Chaudhry Salik Hussain and PMs special assistants Tariq Fatemi and Fahad Hussain. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will also join the delegation.

During his visit, the prime minister will have a one-on-one meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which will be followed by delegation-level talks. A business delegation from Pakistan comprising representatives of leading companies across various sectors will also participate in the business engagements.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also met with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu upon his arrival.

“Hosted my brother FM @BBhuttoZardari of #Pakistan in Ankara. Reviewed preparations of PM Shahbaz Sharif’s visit... Will further develop our cooperation w/friendly and brotherly Pakistan on the 75th anniversary of our diplomatic relations,” the Turkish FM tweeted.

Mr Bhutto Zardari thanked his host and tweeted that “fruitful discussions on a range of bilateral as well as regional issues” also took place during the meeting.

Published in Dawn, June 1st, 2022

Pak Turk Ties
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

01 Jun, 2022

Sour grapes

FORMER prime minister Imran Khan’s abortive Azadi March has him blaming many things for his decision to abandon, ...
01 Jun, 2022

New governor

THE appointment of Balighur Rehman as new Punjab governor after weeks of political wrangling between the president...
A ghastly crime
Updated 01 Jun, 2022

A ghastly crime

The incident has left women the message that without the ‘protection’ of a man, they are easy prey.
31 May, 2022

Talking to TTP

If TTP's demands are met, it would amount to a surrender of the state’s authority over parts of the erstwhile tribal belt.
31 May, 2022

Abducted citizens

IT is a bold step; one that seems intended to force a much-needed breakthrough on an issue that has remained a...
31 May, 2022

Tackling polio resurgence

The emergence of as many as six polio cases since April in North Waziristan district, after a hiatus of 15 months,...