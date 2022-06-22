DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 22, 2022

PTA unblocks non-approved phones to lure users

Muhammad Usman Mallick Published June 22, 2022 - Updated June 22, 2022 08:57am

KARACHI: Scores of people having non-Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) approved cell phones rejoiced to see local cellular networks on their handsets again. They took to social media to advice others to activate their subscribers’ identification module (SIMs) in their blocked phones.

After 60 days of their arrival in Pakistan and without depositing required duty / tax, non-PTA approved phones cannot be used with a SIM card in the country. Such phones can be connected to a WiFi network and used.

While some consider it as a technical glitch, rumours are rife that the Shehbaz Sharif-led government has abolished the hefty tax on expensive cell phones and directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to unblock the devices.

However, their joy is not going to last for long, as the PTA has explained that unblocking an unspecified number of non-PTA approved cell phones was a regular exercise aimed at encouraging people to deposit tax to continue to use the services.

PTA spokesperson Khurram Ali Mehran told Dawn that it’s a persuasive drill by the authority to encourage people to register their phones and pay the taxes.

He said random phones were allowed to operate and these would automatically be blocked anytime within 60 days.

Published in Dawn, June 22nd, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
HumaN
Jun 22, 2022 09:47am
Cheap Chinese phones, which are hazardous the health basically.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Right to fair trial
22 Jun, 2022

Right to fair trial

IT is scarcely an understatement to say that in Pakistan, the fundamental right to a fair trial, as provided for...
Murdered workers
22 Jun, 2022

Murdered workers

THE murder of two workers hailing from Sindh in Balochistan’s Hoshab area on Monday is the second incident this...
Resurgent Covid-19
Updated 22 Jun, 2022

Resurgent Covid-19

Citizens grow complacent as national attention diverts to pressing economic and political crises.
IMF agreement
Updated 21 Jun, 2022

IMF agreement

The more the agreement with the IMF gets delayed, the more unmanageable the economy will become.
Another long war
21 Jun, 2022

Another long war

FOUR months into the Russian invasion of Ukraine, there are no signs that this conflict will be resolved anytime...
Rising hepatitis C cases
21 Jun, 2022

Rising hepatitis C cases

REPORTS that cases of hepatitis C are rising in several districts of Sindh are both alarming and further proof of...