PTV sees ‘change of guard’

ISLAMABAD: The state-run broadcaster Pakistan Television (PTV) terminated the services of several department heads, and reshuffled key personnel in top positions, on Monday.

According to documents seen by Dawn, the PTV administration terminated the services of Chief Human Resource Officer Tahir Mushtaq, PTV World In-Charge Imran Asghar, CTO Nasir Naqvi, General Manager Security Nadeem Niazi, Manager Security Omar Khan, Legal Advisor Qamar Inayat Raja and Legal Coordinator Tanvir Hussain.

The PTV administration also sealed the offices of the terminated officers and the relevant record has been taken into custody.

Sources said that an inqu­iry has also been ordered to investigate alleged financial embezzlement on the part of the terminated officers.

Confirming the development, PTV spokesman Sohail Bokhari told Dawn a high-level committee will examine the record taken into custody.

The administration also reassigned former director news Arif Mehmood, posting him as a general manager at PTV Islamabad.

He has been replaced by Rashid Baig, the officer who was transferred to the PTV Turbat booster by the previous regime. Aun Sahi has been posted to PTV Global while Nadeem Raza has been assigned the post of director current affairs.

On May 6, ‘influential’ director sports Dr Nauman Niaz was also transferred to a comparatively low-profile position.

Published in Dawn, May 10th, 2022