Today's Paper | April 03, 2022

Army has nothing to do with the political process: DG ISPR

Reuters | Dawn.comPublished April 3, 2022 - Updated April 3, 2022 05:41pm

Shortly after the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan was dismissed by the National Assembly's deputy speaker and the NA was dissolved by the president on Sunday, Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar said the army is not involved in politics.

"Army has nothing to do with the political process," he told Reuters in response to a question about the institution's involvement in the events.

Earlier in the day, the NA resumed after a three-day recess to vote on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Taking the floor shortly after the NA session began, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that loyalty to the state was the basic duty of every citizen under Article 5(1). He reiterated the premier's earlier claims that a foreign conspiracy was behind the move to oust the government.

Subsequently, Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri who was presiding over the session, dismissed the no-trust motion and prorogued the assembly. "No foreign power shall be allowed to topple an elected government through a conspiracy," he said, adding that the points raised by the minister were "valid".

Shortly afterwards, Prime Minister Imran addressed the nation and said he had advised President Dr Arif Alvi to dissolve the assemblies and called on the nation to prepare for fresh elections.

Less than an hour later, the President's Secretariat issued a statement saying that the president had dissolved the National Assembly under under Article 58(1) read with Article 48(1) of the Constitution.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial's office said the Supreme Court is aware of Sunday's political developments,

The chief justice "has taken notice of current situation. Further details will be shared soon", a statement from his office said.

Fastrack
Apr 03, 2022 05:43pm
Hahahah. The cries of those that asked for neutral. Now rush to SC, and where not..
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 03, 2022 05:44pm
One thing is proven 100%. IK is neither selected, nor does he need help.
Reply Recommend 0
Ameer
Apr 03, 2022 05:44pm
Since when?
Reply Recommend 0
Khan D
Apr 03, 2022 05:49pm
The army has everything to do with the political process. It has been doing this for the last 70 odd years and what makes them so unique now. They also speak on behalf of the government at times.
Reply Recommend 0
Manjeet kocchar
Apr 03, 2022 05:49pm
Why clarification no Army in any democracy interferes with political process. It is subordinate to elected representatives who are supreme
Reply Recommend 0
Amin
Apr 03, 2022 05:50pm
Very right stand taken by the Army.
Reply Recommend 0
FactChecker
Apr 03, 2022 05:50pm
PMIK made army chief as a Joke!. Should appreciate Imran Khan for showing the strength of civilian government leader after very long time in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Attiya
Apr 03, 2022 05:53pm
As always, they have nothing to do with the political process!
Reply Recommend 0
Rehaan
Apr 03, 2022 05:53pm
Lol!!
Reply Recommend 0
Aman
Apr 03, 2022 05:55pm
Amazing job, well done Mr. Prime minster Imran Khan. You are a courageous man sir. Great decision sir.
Reply Recommend 0
Shoaib
Apr 03, 2022 05:55pm
ISPR statement: A final Nail in PML-N's political coffin!
Reply Recommend 0
kp
Apr 03, 2022 05:56pm
Yes, Whole world knew this since 1947
Reply Recommend 0
Ashutosh
Apr 03, 2022 05:56pm
No reason at all to not believe the ISPR.
Reply Recommend 0
koi_loan_dede
Apr 03, 2022 05:59pm
It has nothing to do,it just selects right party.
Reply Recommend 0
Muhammad Saadullah
Apr 03, 2022 06:02pm
LOL! all living in Pakistan knows who is pulling the strings
Reply Recommend 0
Chacha
Apr 03, 2022 06:02pm
Very good stance. Let the politicians clear the mess they have created. Long live Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Apr 03, 2022 06:04pm
Simply, army playing a natural role - take note of this important statement. This is the message conveyed by ISPR today, 3, April 2022.
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Apr 03, 2022 06:04pm
Seriously?
Reply Recommend 0
Venkat
Apr 03, 2022 06:06pm
Very funny.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Apr 03, 2022 06:07pm
No words for our institutions right now.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Apr 03, 2022 06:08pm
Army not taking the situation of Pakistan serious i think.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastestrack
Apr 03, 2022 06:08pm
100 choohey kha kar billi chali hajj karne
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Apr 03, 2022 06:09pm
Why ISPR conduct conference at this time. Clearly support niyazi.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 03, 2022 06:10pm
@Ameer, "Since when?" Ask NS and his daughter, who keep maligning and abusing them!
Reply Recommend 0
Lalit Vijay
Apr 03, 2022 06:15pm
A joker plays poker.....hahaha
Reply Recommend 0
Inflation
Apr 03, 2022 06:16pm
They r planning a martial law
Reply Recommend 0
Inflation
Apr 03, 2022 06:17pm
You r still on same page this is how you come in power
Reply Recommend 0
MD PhD
Apr 03, 2022 06:19pm
That's what the army always says. So will the judiciary. IK himself told about the three options establishment had given him. Once establishment gets involved, all of the other factions get involved as well. They do it without coming to the front.
Reply Recommend 0
FastTruth
Apr 03, 2022 06:19pm
"Imran tu to gaya"~Mohsin Baig
Reply Recommend 0
Inflation
Apr 03, 2022 06:23pm
Shameful for leading us to this
Reply Recommend 0
Real Fast track
Apr 03, 2022 06:24pm
@Fastrack, IF army is not involved then why they are to give explanation. Whom army trying to fool.
Reply Recommend 0
Emu
Apr 03, 2022 06:25pm
Sure. Crow is white
Reply Recommend 0
Real Fast track
Apr 03, 2022 06:26pm
@Aman, By hook and crook he does not want to leave "PM Kursi".
Reply Recommend 0
Inflation
Apr 03, 2022 06:28pm
Didn’t you bring this nonsense over us ?
Reply Recommend 0
Inflation
Apr 03, 2022 06:28pm
This spoilt brat is you doing
Reply Recommend 0
HAJI
Apr 03, 2022 06:41pm
Really, NOTHING to do!
Reply Recommend 0
Inflation
Apr 03, 2022 06:42pm
I would not be surprised if army is with ik on this to bring anarchy so martial law happens
Reply Recommend 0
Nirmal
Apr 03, 2022 06:42pm
Yes army remained neutral since 1947......never interferred in politics....
Reply Recommend 0
UHD
Apr 03, 2022 06:46pm
Pakistanis know who's pulling the strings from behind the curtain !
Reply Recommend 0
Hamza
Apr 03, 2022 06:47pm
Since when? Sharifs are your production This is mega U-Turn
Reply Recommend 0
Imaandar
Apr 03, 2022 06:50pm
If Pakistan army has no role to play in the political process, how come General Bajwa said Russia's invasion of Ukraine cannot be condoned and must be stopped. Foreign policy is being dictated by the army?
Reply Recommend 0

