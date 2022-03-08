Dawn Logo

7 terrorists killed in intelligence-based operation in Turbat: ISPR

Naveed SiddiquiPublished March 8, 2022 - Updated March 8, 2022 09:39pm

Seven terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Turbat's Gorchop area in Balochistan, the military's media affairs wing said on Tuesday.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that security forces conducted an operation to apprehend "externally sponsored enemies of peace in Balochistan" after receiving information about a terrorists' hideout in "general area Gorchop".

"Once the troops started [the] clearance operation in the area, terrorists tried to escape from their camp and opened indiscriminate fire onto security forces," the statement said.

The ISPR said that seven terrorists, including commanders Hasil Doda and Washdil, were killed during the exchange of fire. "These terrorists were involved in recent firing and attacks on security forces in Makran Division," the military said.

In addition, a significant cache of arms and ammunition was recovered which was "intended to be used in terrorist activities".

"Operations to eliminate such perpetrators of terrorist acts in Pakistan will continue and they will not be allowed to sabotage peace, stability and progress of Balochistan," the ISPR statement concluded.

On February 26, security forces killed a terrorist during an IBO in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan. According to the ISPR, the miscreant was involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Mar 08, 2022 09:48pm
Well done my army Jawans, we are proud of you!
Fastrack
Mar 08, 2022 09:48pm
Excellent work Pakistan Army. Yet another huge loss for hate-blinded bhakts supporting terrorism.
Ashvin
Mar 08, 2022 09:57pm
I have to praise ISPR. When they kill, always the terrorists. When Indian police kill, they always kill innocent people.
Cardiac Arrest
Mar 08, 2022 10:15pm
Good or bad terrorists?
Hamed
Mar 08, 2022 10:41pm
Keep it up!
