Officer martyred during clearance operation in Balochistan's Kohlu district: ISPR

A Pakistan Army captain was martyred during a clearance operation in Balochistan's Kohlu district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

In a statement, the military's media affairs wing said that the clearance operation was conducted on Feb 20 based on intelligence information about the presence of terrorists at a hideout near Kohlu.

"As soon as troops started cordoning [off] the area, terrorists, while fleeing the hideout, opened indiscriminate fire. During ensuing heavy exchange of fire, Captain Haider Abbas embraced shahadat in pursuit of the terrorists," the ISPR said.

The statement added that a "deliberate follow-up operation, however, continues in the area to deal with the perpetrators who have suffered casualties but were able to escape into nearby mountains."

Security forces' operations to eliminate the terrorists will continue and they will not be allowed to sabotage hard-earned peace in Balochistan, the ISPR said.

The martyred officer's funeral prayers were offered in Karachi, the military said, adding that it was attended by Karachi Corps Commander General Muhammad Saeed, serving officers, soldiers and Abbas' relatives.

"Shaheed was buried with complete military honour," the ISPR said.

In a statement on Sunday, the ISPR said that five terrorists were killed and a Pakistan Army soldier was martyred during "intense exchange of fire" after security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan.