5 terrorists killed, soldier martyred during North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Naveed SiddiquiPublished February 20, 2022 - Updated February 20, 2022 08:06pm

Five terrorists were killed and a Pakistan Army soldier was martyred during an "intense exchange of fire" after security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

According to the handout by the military's media affairs wing, security forces conducted the IBO on the reported presence of terrorists.

The ISPR identified four of the terrorists as Habib Nawaz, Waheedullah, Abdur Rehman and Muhammadullah. "Identification of [the] fifth terrorist is in progress," it added.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists, including sub-machine guns, hands grenades and a large quantity of multiple calibre rounds.

"The killed terrorists were involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killing and kidnapping for ransom," the ISPR said.

The military also identified the martyred soldier as 28-year-old Sepoy Shabbir Ahmed, a resident of Quetta. "[Ahmed] having fought gallantly and inflicting casualties upon the terrorists, embraced shahadat during [the] intense fire fight."

The ISPR concluded the statement by saying that the Pakistan Army was determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism "and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve".

Earlier this week, six terrorists, who were involved in recent attacks on military personnel in Balochistan's Kech district, were killed during an exchange of fire with security forces in Injirkan Range near the district's Buleda area.

