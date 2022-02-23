Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 23, 2022

10 terrorists killed in Balochistan operation to apprehend ‘externally sponsored enemies’: ISPR

Naveed SiddiquiPublished February 23, 2022 - Updated February 23, 2022 08:54pm

Ten terrorists were killed on Wednesday after security forces conducted an operation to "apprehend externally sponsored enemies of peace in Balochistan", the military's media affairs wing said.

Security forces conducted the operation based on information regarding the presence of the terrorists’ camp and hideout in the province's Hoshab area, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

"Once the troops started cordoning [off] the area, [the] terrorists tried to flee their hideout and opened indiscriminate fire whereby a heavy exchange of fire ensued," the statement said.

The military said that 10 terrorists, including Commander Master Asif alias Mukesh, were killed in the exchange of fire, adding that the militants were involved in recent firing incidents and attacks on security forces in Turbat and Pasni.

"In addition, a huge cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered which was planned for use against security forces," the ISPR said.

"Operations to eliminate perpetrators of terrorist acts will continue and they will not be allowed to sabotage peace, stability and [the] progress of Balochistan," the statement concluded.

Earlier this week, a Pakistan Army captain was martyred during a clearance operation in Balochistan's Kohlu district. According to the ISPR, the clearance operation was conducted on Feb 20 based on intelligence information about the presence of terrorists at a hideout near Kohlu.

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Ordinances replace debate
Updated 23 Feb, 2022

Ordinances replace debate

Since coming to power, the PTI has regrettably placed greater reliance on presidential ordinances to bring laws of its own liking.
23 Feb, 2022

‘Missing’ girls

THE data on the ‘missing’ girls from Sargodha — and its adjoining districts — recovered by the police since...
23 Feb, 2022

Reviving Iran deal

AS negotiations in Vienna enter their final stretch, there is indeed hope that the Iran nuclear deal may be revived,...
Killing free speech
Updated 22 Feb, 2022

Killing free speech

With each passing day, it is becoming increasingly clear that the PTI government is making a mockery of democratic norms.
22 Feb, 2022

Regional trade

THAT Razzak Dawood, Pakistan’s top commerce official, favours the resumption of trade with India supports...
Unsafe city
Updated 22 Feb, 2022

Unsafe city

In a city where many policemen, Rangers are available, it's difficult to understand how criminals manage to rule the streets.