10 terrorists killed in Balochistan operation to apprehend ‘externally sponsored enemies’: ISPR

Ten terrorists were killed on Wednesday after security forces conducted an operation to "apprehend externally sponsored enemies of peace in Balochistan", the military's media affairs wing said.

Security forces conducted the operation based on information regarding the presence of the terrorists’ camp and hideout in the province's Hoshab area, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

"Once the troops started cordoning [off] the area, [the] terrorists tried to flee their hideout and opened indiscriminate fire whereby a heavy exchange of fire ensued," the statement said.

The military said that 10 terrorists, including Commander Master Asif alias Mukesh, were killed in the exchange of fire, adding that the militants were involved in recent firing incidents and attacks on security forces in Turbat and Pasni.

"In addition, a huge cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered which was planned for use against security forces," the ISPR said.

"Operations to eliminate perpetrators of terrorist acts will continue and they will not be allowed to sabotage peace, stability and [the] progress of Balochistan," the statement concluded.

Earlier this week, a Pakistan Army captain was martyred during a clearance operation in Balochistan's Kohlu district. According to the ISPR, the clearance operation was conducted on Feb 20 based on intelligence information about the presence of terrorists at a hideout near Kohlu.