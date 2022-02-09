High-level army huddle briefed on recent incidents in Balochistan

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa presided over the 247th Corps Commanders’ Conference at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, where a comprehensive briefing on the security situation in the country, particularly the recent terror attacks in Balochistan, was given.

Gen Bajwa expressed satisfaction over the operational preparedness of the army’s formations and safeguards in place for the defence of the country, a statement by the military's media wing said.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, the army's top brass paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the defence of the country while "valiantly repulsing recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan & inflicting heavy losses on them".

Terrorists had attempted to attack security forces' camps in Balochistan's Panjgur and Naushki in two separate attacks last week. The attacks had been "successfully repulsed" and 20 terrorists were killed in a clearance operation, the military's media wing had said at the time.

During the high-level meeting today, the participants were apprised of measures being employed to counter "hostile efforts to destabilise Pakistan".

"We have come a long way in our fight against terrorism. Armed forces, with the support of the nation, have conducted successful operations against terrorists of all hues and colours," the army chief told the participants.

Gen Bajwa said desperate attempts by terrorists for their revival won’t be allowed to succeed.

"We will eliminate all remnants of terrorists, their abettors & accomplices whatever is the cost," the COAS emphasised.

He directed all formations of the armed forces to concentrate on maintaining high standards of basic military training to ensure effective execution of operations in their respective domains.