December 08, 2021

Army huddle takes notice of Sialkot lynching, affirms 'zero tolerance' for extremist elements

Dawn.comPublished December 8, 2021 - Updated December 8, 2021 09:02pm
Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa presides over the Corps Commanders Conference at the GHQ on Wednesday. — ISPR
Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa presides over the Corps Commanders Conference at the GHQ on Wednesday. — ISPR

The Pakistan Army's top brass on Wednesday took notice of the lynching of Sri Lankan factory manager Priyantha Kumara by a mob in Sialkot, pledging "zero tolerance" for the elements involved in the ghastly killing, the military's media wing said.

The resolution in this regard was expressed during the 245th Corps Commanders Conference chaired by Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ.

During the two-day huddle, the commanders reviewed the global, regional and domestic security milieu, according to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement.

Discussing the "heinous" lynching in Sialkot, the "forum unequivocally affirmed zero tolerance for such elements so as to eradicate extremism and terrorism from the country", the press release added.

A mob comprising hundreds of protestors, including the employees of the factory Kumara was the manager of, had tortured him to death and later burnt his body over blasphemy allegations on Friday.

Read: We do not have the right to be shocked at the Sialkot incident

A first information report was registered against 900 workers of Rajco Industries on the application of Uggoki Station House Officer (SHO) Armaghan Maqt under Sections 302, 297, 201, 427, 431, 157, 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code and 7 and 11WW of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

More than 130 suspects have been arrested so far, including 26 who played a "central role" in the brutal killing.

The remains of the expat factory manager were repatriated to Colombo on Monday, and authorities in Sri Lanka have asked for the culprits to be punished for the “brutal and fatal attack”.

'High vigil'

During the conference, the army chief expressed satisfaction over security measures taken along the borders, and emphasised maintaining a "high vigil to guard against any threat", according to the ISPR.

Referring to the "brewing humanitarian crisis" in Afghanistan, Gen Bajwa said continuous support and timely international humanitarian assistance were imperative for Afghanistan's peace and prosperity as well as the stability of the region at large.

Expressing satisfaction over ongoing training activities in the army, the army chief said an "objective evaluation of doctrine and training is necessary to evolve and meet emerging challenges in a technology-driven future battlefield", the ISPR said.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Waqar
Dec 08, 2021 08:38pm
Dear COAS sir. Please have mercy and stop supporting TTP, TLP and other religious and extremist groups. This is the only solution.
Reply Recommend 0
Pak0ne
Dec 08, 2021 08:39pm
Might be we should provide currency notes of 1000 pkr to police to disperse such crowds. Otherwise no one has courage to stand to such elements.
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Dec 08, 2021 08:45pm
Well done PM Imran Khan's government and Pakistan Army for making a resolution to stop internal enemies and external enemies of the nation in their footsteps.
Reply Recommend 0
Novoice
Dec 08, 2021 08:56pm
Then please rid us of TLP as a start. Do it violently so that it sets an example to all the self appointed guardians of religion killing others whenever they want.
Reply Recommend 0
Yours Truly
Dec 08, 2021 08:56pm
Zero tolerance for the strategic assets created by the Boyz themselves?
Reply Recommend 0
shackles of slavery
Dec 08, 2021 09:01pm
you submitted meekly when police were killed during tlp protests and you are also negotiating with ttp. What signals are you sending to radicalised youth. Defense minister says they are angry emotionally charged youth and murders happen. How can anyone believe you are even going to sentence those 26 to death. 900 came down to 100 and now 26
Reply Recommend 0
ivehadit
Dec 08, 2021 09:08pm
This extremism can destroy the country's economy. It's already labelled as a weak state in many outside forums. The writ of the state cannot be shredded like this. is this just talk or real?
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Dec 08, 2021 09:12pm
This is u turn or policy change? Because as history goes the establishment has always said to settle this dispute without force and through negotiations.
Reply Recommend 0
Waqas
Dec 08, 2021 09:13pm
First we should catch the supreme commander of this brutal murder saad Hussain rizvi and then the small goats.
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Dec 08, 2021 09:16pm
These religious extremists like TLP & TTP are our countries biggest threat. We want that our armed forces go after them not negotiate and surrender to them.
Reply Recommend 0
Waqas
Dec 08, 2021 09:17pm
@Waqar, don’t talk like this bro otherwise you will be the next in line,be careful and stay silent like the rest of us.
Reply Recommend 0
hypocrite
Dec 08, 2021 09:19pm
Incredible - they were shown distributing money to TLP guys 2 years ago during the dharna - go figure!
Reply Recommend 0
Humble
Dec 08, 2021 09:20pm
It is a commendable decision from our top brass commanders and should be put into implementation soonest otherwise the situation will be out of control.
Reply Recommend 0
Tarbooz_Ki_Barfi
Dec 08, 2021 09:22pm
Who distributed money amongst them not so long ago?
Reply Recommend 0
Pursuing
Dec 08, 2021 09:23pm
You give our money as prizes to TLP and TTP Terrorists!
Reply Recommend 0
Joseph1
Dec 08, 2021 09:24pm
Talking is easy, like Imran has PhD in it but difficult part is walk the talk.
Reply Recommend 0
Citizen
Dec 08, 2021 09:24pm
The problem has to be tackled on several fronts. Prohibiting hateful teachings in Madersas and hateful speech by the clergy, bringing all the political forces on the same page, giving exemplary punishment to commit these atrocities and finally establishment not using these elements for any purpose. If there is political and establishment will then only it can happen, otherwise this menace is going to devour the entire country.
Reply Recommend 0
Omar
Dec 08, 2021 09:25pm
Running with the hares and hunting with the hounds.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Dec 08, 2021 09:26pm
May be religion has been used to punish the factory manager but the root of this heinous act lies in the ever increasing gap btw the rich and the poor. This is the manifestation of capitalism and it will increase if the labour is not paid their just reward.
Reply Recommend 0
Saumya05
Dec 08, 2021 09:28pm
The government failed to serve safety to foreigners and minorities.
Reply Recommend 0
HWH
Dec 08, 2021 09:28pm
Really!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Tarik
Dec 08, 2021 09:28pm
When you are seen standing with terrorists in a picture what impression does that gives to terrorists
Reply Recommend 0

