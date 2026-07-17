Messi eyes glorious farewell as Spain, Argentina clash in World Cup final

Spanish elan meets Argentinian steel in a historic World Cup final on Sunday which sees the reigning champions of Europe and South America battle for football’s ultimate prize.

Holders Argentina are bidding to become the first team in 64 years to successfully defend the title, in what is almost certainly the final World Cup match of captain Lionel Messi’s career.

Spain are aiming to thwart those ambitions by clinching the country’s second World Cup crown following their maiden victory in 2010.

US President Donald Trump will be among a star-studded crowd of just over 80,000 spectators at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford as the largest World Cup in history reaches its climax.

World Cup officials have said they are “monitoring closely” air quality from Canadian wildfires affecting the region around the final, which kicks off at 12am PST.

The final will also see an unprecedented 25-30 minute half-time interval for a Super Bowl-style concert featuring the likes of Madonna, Shakira and Justin Bieber.

This combination of file photos shows Argentina’s forward Lionel Messi in Atlanta on July 7, 2026 (L); and Spain’s forward Lamine Yamal in Inglewood. — AFP

But the real action will unfold on the pitch in a cross-continental clash of footballing titans that bristles with sub-plots.

At the centre of the drama will be Argentina’s Messi, the 39-year-old genius regarded by many as the greatest football player in history.

The veteran superstar will become only the second man ever to play in three World Cup finals, matching the achievement of Brazilian great Cafu in 1994, 1998 and 2002.

Messi has enjoyed a vintage World Cup campaign and is on course for the Golden Boot after scoring eight goals in Argentina’s journey to the final.

Repeated escape acts

More significantly, the eight-time Ballon D’Or winner has repeatedly rescued Argentina at moments when they appeared headed for the exit.

Messi was the driving force of an incredible comeback victory over Egypt in the last 16, when the South Americans trailed 2-0 with 11 minutes to go before eventually winning 3-2.

He then provided two assists in a dramatic come-from-behind 2-1 defeat of England in Wednesday’s semi-final in Atlanta.

That victory embodied Argentina’s dogged, never-say-die approach, a rugged resilience forged under head coach Lionel Scaloni.

Scaloni, who has led Argentina to back-to-back Copa America wins either side of a 2022 World Cup triumph, attributes his team’s success to fearlessness.

“This group is difficult to explain,” he said. “It is a show of the collectiveness, the brotherhood that we are in, the willingness to fight to the very end.

“I know the guys. They fear nothing.” Argentina’s astonishing fortitude is likely to face its most searching examination of the tournament in Sunday’s blockbuster.

Declan Rice of England is challenged by Lionel Messi of Argentina during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi Final match between England and Argentina at Atlanta Stadium on July 15, 2026. — AFP

Spain have gradually built momentum in the early rounds before arriving in the final with a magnificent performance to defeat favourites France 2-0 in the semi-finals.

That performance underscored the strengths of Spain coach Luis de la Fuente’s squad, who neutralised France’s potent attacking arsenal with their trademark brand of skilful possession-based football.

Spain’s superb midfield led by captain Rodri, Fabian Ruiz and Dani Olmo ran rings around France, biding their time before carving the openings which led to the decisive goals.

Ring of steel

Behind them, Spain’s defence has been the best in the tournament, conceding just one goal with six clean sheets in seven matches.

Victory and another clean sheet on Sunday would see Spain set a record for the fewest goals ever conceded by a World Cup-winning team.

In attack, Spanish prodigy Lamine Yamal could well prove decisive.

The 19-year-old Barcelona winger who was the star of Spain’s European Championship-winning campaign in Germany two years ago has not been at his electrifying best in this tournament as he works his way back from a hamstring injury.

But Yamal provided flashes of his brilliance in the semi-final defeat of France, winning the penalty that gave La Roja a crucial lead and having what would have been a superb third goal ruled out after a fractional offside decision.

Spain’s charismatic manager de la Fuente meanwhile will be facing a personal duel against a former student in Argentine counterpart Scaloni.

De la Fuente, 65, who took over as Spain coach in 2022 after a successful stint as youth team manager, mentored Scaloni when the Argentina coach was studying for his professional licence in 2018.

Scaloni, 48, who has strong personal and professional ties to Spain, where he lives, says he will put his friendship with de la Fuente on pause for Sunday’s final.

“He was my mentor, and he taught me everything I know and now we are facing each other in a final,” Scaloni said of de la Fuente.

“Everyone knows I live in Spain and have Spanish family. And I’m very, very sorry, but on Sunday I’m going to try to beat him. “