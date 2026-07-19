E-Paper | July 19, 2026

Facebook, Instagram users briefly report suffering some outages

News Desk Published Updated
A combination photo of Facebook and Instagram logos. — Reuters/File
A combination photo of Facebook and Instagram logos. — Reuters/File
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Meta-owned social media platforms Facebook and Instagram briefly experienced outages on Sunday, according to reports from real-time outage monitor Downdetector.

According to Downdetector.com, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, Pakistani users began reporting problems with Facebook at around 12:30pm. Outage reports peaked at 196 at 1:40pm and the issue was resolved at around 2:40pm.

Instagram, meanwhile, also saw a steep rise in outage reports at around 12:30pm, with reports peaking at 204 at around 1:29pm.

There were 4,808 reports filed by Facebook users in the United States as of 12:45pm and another 2,829 reports were filed by Instagram users who faced issues with the app as of 1:18pm.

Checks by Reuters also found that access to Facebook and Instagram was intermittent in Singapore.

Last month, Meta’s social networks were reported to be down for thousands of users. There were more than 62,000 reports of issues with Facebook and more than 8,000 reports of issues with Instagram

In March 2024, Meta suffered a highly unusual outage of all its social media platforms, with users of Face­book, Instagram and Threads being locked out of their accounts for several hours.

Additional input from Reuters

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