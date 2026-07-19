Five terrorists killed in KP operations

BANNU / WANA: Five terrorists were killed by security forces and law enforcement agencies in separate operations in Bannu, Lower South Waz­iristan and Dera Ismail Khan districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Three terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Bakakhel area of Bannu district.

According to security sources, the operation was launched after credible int­e­lligence about the prese­nce of terrorists in the area.

The security forces raided their hideout, triggering an exchange of fire in which three terrorists were killed.

Officials said targeted operations against terrorist networks were continuing across Bannu.

Security forces, in coordination with Bannu police, expanded operations in Bakakhel, Janikhel, Miryan, Sarra Dargah and the Wazir sub-division to dismantle terrorist infrastructure and prevent planned attacks.

The intensified campaign followed the attempted vehicle-borne bombing of Miryan police station on July 15.

Meanwhile, Bannu police confirmed that 28 suspects were taken into custody during a search operation in the Norar and Mambati Barakzai areas of Miryan tehsil.

Wana terrorist plot foiled

A major terrorist plot was foiled in Lower South Waziristan’s Wana after an explosives-laden vehicle intended for use in a suicide attack was destroyed, killing one terrorist.

According to security sources, the operation in the Ghwakhwa area of Wana prevented a potential catastrophe after forces destroyed an explosives-laden vehicle and a motorcycle intended for use in a suicide attack.

The security sources said one terrorist was killed and five others were injured during the operation.

They added that the forces had kept the suicide vehicle under surveillance for three consecutive days and engaged it only after it had moved away from populated areas, minimising the risk of civilian casualties.

“The successful action averted significant civilian casualties and ensured the safety of the local population,” they said.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid tribute to the security forces for foiling the “major terrorist” attempt in Wana.

“Security forces saved the population of Wana and surrounding areas from potential destruction by conducting an intelligence-based operation,” he said in a statement.

D.I. Khan op

In Dera Ismail Khan, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) killed a wanted terrorist involved in the targeted killing of a CTD constable.

According to a CTD statement, a wanted terrorist was killed during an intelligence-based operation in Dera Ismail Khan district.

The slain terrorist was identified as Khalid alias Commander, who was wanted in multiple cases, including the targeted killing of CTD Constable Muhammad Ali, who was martyred on March 17, 2025.

The department said it had received confirmed intelligence through its technical team that Khalid was present in the Korai area within the jurisdiction of Shorkot police station.

Acting on the information, a CTD Special Weapons and Tactics team launched a targeted intelligence-based operation early on Saturday on the Tank-Dera Ismail Khan Road.

“During the operation, the terrorist was surrounded, repeatedly asked to surrender and attempts were made to arrest him. However, instead of surrendering, he opened indiscriminate fire on personnel,” the statement said. It added that he was killed after the CTD retaliated.

The statement said the slain terrorist was affiliated with the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan’s Zakir Kochi Karwan group. It added that he had been evading law enforcement agencies by concealing his identity, frequently changing his appearance and moving between locations.

The CTD said a 9mm pistol, a hand grenade and a smartphone were recovered from his possession and taken into custody for forensic examination.

It added that efforts were under way to identify and take legal action against his facilitators, financiers and logistical support network.

Published in Dawn, July 19th, 2026