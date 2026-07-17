Security forces kill 24 terrorists in KP's Bannu, adjoining areas: ISPR

Security forces have killed 24 terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district and its adjoining areas in the last 24 hours, the military’s media affairs wing said in a statement on Friday afternoon.

The statement by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that recently, there had been a “surge” in terrorist activities against police and suicide bombings in Bannu.

In these incidents, the statement said, “Indian proxy Fitna-al-Khawarij targeted law enforcement agencies and innocent civilians”.

Fitna-al-Khawarij is the term that the state uses for the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban.

“Security forces have initiated extensive joint intelligence-based operations to hunt the perpetrators of these heinous attacks and their support infrastructure.

“Accordingly, in the last 24 hours, following fierce fire exchanges in Bannu district and adjoining areas, 24 khawarij belonging to Indian proxy Fitna-al-khawarij have been sent to hell,” the statement said.

It added that weapons and ammunition were found in the possession of the slain terrorists, “who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities and the killing of innocent civilians”.

“The operations in the area would continue and perpetrators of these henious and cowardly acts will be brought to justice, as the relentless counter-terrorism campaign under the vision ‘Azm-i-Istehkam’ (as approved by the Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by security forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country,” the statement concluded.

President Asif Ali Zardari lauded the security forces for the “successful operations”, a statement by the Presidency said.

The statement quoted him as saying: “Killing 24 terrorists of Fitna-al-Khawarij shows security forces’ professional expertise, resolve and sacrifices.”

He added that actions against “Fitna-al-Khawarij, who are operating under India’s patronage, and their facilitators will be brought to their logical conclusion”.

“Elements targeting innocent civilians and law enforcement agencies deserve no leniency,” he further stated, adding that the nation was standing with the security forces and law enforcement agencies.

Separately, a statement by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s ministry said that he, too, commended the security over the operations.

The statement on the interior ministry’s X account quoted him as saying: “Security forces’ operations for the establishment of peace in KP are praiseworthy.”

He added that intelligence-based operations were “indispensable” for peace and stability and called security forces’ personnel “our true heroes”.

“The entire nation takes pride in brave soldiers who kill India-sponsored terrorists. The success of the Bannu operation is a resounding testament to the resolve to rid the homeland of the scourge of terrorism,” Naqvi said.

CTD-police operation

Meanwhile, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and local police personnel killed five terrorists during a jointly conducted operation in Bannu, a statement by the CTD said on Friday. The statement described the slain terrorists as Fitna-al-Khawarij.

It detailed the previous night’s action, saying that a “targeted intelligence-based operation” was carried on the basis of “credible information about the presence of terrorists” in the Gulbahar area of Bannu, within the limits of Hawed Police Station.

The operation was carried out through “coordinated planning” to limit the movement of the terrorists in an effective manner, the statement said.

“During the operation, the terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on CTD’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team and local police personnel,” it said, adding that the law enforcers retaliated in self-defence.

The exchange of fire continued for around 40 minutes, following which a search and clearance operation was launched, during which five terrorists were killed and several others were arrested, the statement said.

Subsequently, a large contingent of police reached the site and cordoned off the area, it said, adding that the search and clearance operation was under way to track down and arrest the terrorist who had fled.

Meanwhile, “ the process of identification of the killed terrorists, criminal profiling and forensic analysis was also being conducted”.

The statement said that five Kalashnikovs, 10 magazines, five bandoliers, two hand grenades and ammunition in large quantities were found in the possession of the terrorists. The weapons and ammunition were confiscated for forensic analysis and further investigation, it added.

It further stated that legal action would also be taken against “their facilitators, those who provided them financial and logistical support and the terrorism network”.

KP Inspector General of Police (IG) Zulfiqar Hameed and the CTD additional IG commended the SWAT team and local police personnel following the operation, the statement said.

It quoted the KP IG as saying: “IBOs against the terrorists of Fitna al-Khawarij, their facilitators and their support networks will continue with in a more effective manner. The terrorists will be pursued to their safe havens and brought to justice.”

He further said that “the blood of martyrs will not go in vain” and expressed the resolve to continue operations against terrorists.

Bannu district has been the scene of repeated security incidents in recent months, with both civilians and local security forces coming under attack amid a broader surge in militant violence.

In the latest incident, a police official was martyred while six security personnel and four civilians were injured after terrorists attacked a police station in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district on Wednesday night.

The attackers had attempted to ram a vehicle loaded with explosives into Miryan Police Station, triggering a powerful blast, which was followed by a prolonged exchange of fire between the terrorists and police personnel.

According to police, the terrorists attempted to storm the police station immediately after the attack. However, police and security forces responded promptly, successfully foiling their plans.

Police official Noor Jamal Khan, who was critically injured in the attack, succumbed to his injuries, Bannu police said in an official statement on Thursday.

Terrorism incidents in Bannu, including attacks on police and jirga members, have prompted targeted operations by police and security forces in various localities to disrupt terror networks.

On June 26, security forces killed seven terrorists in an operation in Bannu’s Baka Khel tehsil.

Security sources stated that the forces carried out a successful operation in the Ghora Baka Khel area of Baka Khel tehsil, targeting a suspected vehicle loaded with weapons and explosive materials.

According to the sources, the forces received credible information about the suspicious movement of terrorists. Acting swiftly on the intelligence, they targeted the suspected vehicle, parked near a government school, using a quadcopter.

The vehicle was carrying a heavy cache of weapons, including a 12.7-millimetre machine gun, RPGs, and mortar shells, the sources said.