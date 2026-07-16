E-Paper | July 16, 2026

Cop martyred, 10 others injured in attack on Bannu's Miryan police station

Muhammad Waseem Khan Published Updated
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BANNU: A police official was martyred while six security personnel and four civilians were injured after terrorists attacked a police station in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district last night, police said on Thursday.

On Wednesday night, attackers had attempted to ram a vehicle loaded with explosives into Miryan Police Station, triggering a powerful blast, which was followed by a prolonged exchange of fire between the terrorists and police personnel.

According to police, the terrorists attempted to storm the police station immediately after the attack. However, police and security forces responded promptly, successfully foiling their plans.

Police official Noor Jamal Khan, who was critically injured in the attack, succumbed to his injuries, Bannu police said in an official statement on Thursday.

Six security personnel and four civilians remain under treatment for their injuries, the statement added.

The statement said the intense exchange of fire following the attempted attack had resulted in several casualties among the terrorists. The statement, which did not specify the number of injured and killed terrorists, added that some of the terrorists also managed to flee under the cover of darkness.

The funeral prayers for the martyred police official, Jamal, were offered with full official honours at the Bannu Police Lines. The funeral was attended by Bannu District Police Officer (DPO) Furqan Bilal, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rabnawaz Khan and senior police officers.

On Wednesday, before trying to attack Miryan Police Station, terrorists had reportedly also blown up a previously damaged bridge leading to the station in an apparent attempt to obstruct reinforcement and rescue teams.

Bannu district has been the scene of repeated security incidents in recent months, with both civilians and local security forces coming under attack amid a broader surge in violence.

Last month, a sweeper serving at the police station, identified as Mali Gul, was allegedly abducted by unidentified armed men while on his way to offer prayers at a local mosque.

On February 16, at least two people were killed and 17 others injured in a powerful explosion near Miryan Police Station. Police sources said the blast took place near shops located near the station.

In 2025, Miryan Police Station had been targeted by quadcopters five times within a month.

Terrorism incidents in Bannu, including attacks on police and jirga members, have prompted targeted operations by police and security forces in various localities to disrupt terror networks.

CM condemns Bannu, Lower Dir incidents

KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi strongly condemned the Bannu attack and another incident in Lower Dir, where two policemen were martyred and 16 others were injured after coming under attack during a search-and-strike operation.

In a statement, CM Afridi paid tribute to the martyred personnel and expressed his condolences to the bereaved families. He also directed the authorities concerned to provide the injured with the best possible medical facilities.

“The sacrifices of KP in the war against terrorism are unforgettable,” he said, adding that such “cowardly acts” could not lower their morale.

“The provincial government is committed to the complete eradication of terrorism, the protection of the public’s lives and property, and providing every possible assistance to the martyrs’ families,” the CM was quoted as saying.

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