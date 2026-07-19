Suspect shot, injured in ‘encounter’ with police

ISLAMABAD: A suspect was injured while another escaped after an encounter with police.

The police said a six-member team set up a picket at Japan Road near a railway crossing as a general hold-up and began checking suspicious vehicles and people. In the meantime, two individuals riding a motorcycle appeared from Kak Bridge side.

The team signalled the riders to stop on suspicion, as the motorcycle was not bearing a registration plate number. However, the riders stopped their motorcycles and ran towards the nearby green cover.

In response, the team chased them into concealment. One of the suspects opened fire on the team as personnel were about to apprehend the other suspect. The policemen remained unhurt from the firing due to the protective gear they wore, but one suspect sustained a bullet injury and fell to the ground. Shortly afterwards, the other suspect managed to escape from the spot.

The team took the suspect and the motorcycle into custody. Later, the injured suspect was shifted to the hospital for medical assistance, while the motorcycle was taken to the police station for further legal action.

During verification, the motorcycle was found to have been stolen from the Kirpa police station area in April 2026.

Published in Dawn, July 19th, 2026