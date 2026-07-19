E-Paper | July 19, 2026

Man, son drown in Leh Nullah

Mohammad Asghar Published Updated
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RAWALPINDI: In a tragic incident, a six-year-old boy drowned while playing and his father jumped into the water to save his loved ones, too drowned in Leh Nullah in Gulistan Colony Lane 3 on Saturday.

The dead body of the father recovered while efforts were under way by Rescue 1122 divers to recover the body of his son.

Eye witnesses said that as the father of the boy arrived home, he saw his son’s shirt floating on the water surface, he jumped into the water to rescue his loved ones, and he too drowned in the deep water.

“There is no safety fence as people go across the nullah by risking their lives,” the eye witness said.

The incident happened when Zahid – a six-year-old boy slipped into Leh nullah’s 30 feet deep water in Gulistan colony.

On seeing his son in the nullah, the child’s father, Mehrban Khan, 35, immediately jumped into the water in an attempt to rescue him.

However, both father and son drowned in the deep water.

He said that shortly after the incident was reported, the rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the scene, while ambulances were also sent to provide emergency medical assistance if required.

Published in Dawn, July 19th, 2026

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