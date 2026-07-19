PAEC chief urges youth to become creators of technology

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) chairman Dr Raja Ali Raza Anwar on Saturday urged Pakistan’s young scientists to become creators of technology rather than mere consumers of innovations developed elsewhere.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the 51st International Nathiagali Summer College (INSC) on Physics and Contemporary Needs, he stressed that sustained investment in science, research and human resource development is essential for securing the country’s future competitiveness.

The Summer College concluded after two weeks of scientific deliberations on emerging frontiers of science and technology.

Organised by PAEC from July 6 to 18, the prestigious event brought together leading scientists, researchers and young scholars from Pakistan and around the world to exchange knowledge and explore emerging technologies shaping the future.

The PAEC chairman said the world is undergoing a defining technological transformation driven by artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, biotechnology and clean energy technologies, where nations increasingly compete through ideas, innovation, talent and technology rather than natural resources.

He said Pakistan possesses the talent, institutions and determination to emerge as a knowledge-producing nation capable of developing indigenous technologies and contributing solutions to global challenges.

Dr. Raja Ali Raza Anwar said the International Nathiagali Summer College has, for more than five decades, played a vital role in nurturing a scientific culture by connecting young researchers with world-renowned scientists and promoting innovation, collaboration and critical thinking.

He noted that many former participants now serve in leading research institutions, universities, industries and strategic organizations, reflecting the College’s enduring contribution to Pakistan’s scientific development.

The chairman said this year’s academic programme focused on technologies that are directly relevant to Pakistan’s future, including Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Advanced Manufacturing Techniques, Nuclear Techniques in Agriculture and Biotechnology, Nuclear Techniques in Health and Environment, and Advances in Plasma Science and Fusion Technology.

He said these emerging fields will strengthen industrial competitiveness, enhance food security, improve healthcare, protect the environment and support future energy solutions.

Reaffirming PAEC’s commitment to the peaceful applications of nuclear science and technology, Dr. Raja Ali Raza Anwar said the Commission continues to contribute to Pakistan’s socio-economic development through clean nuclear power generation, comprehensive cancer care delivered by its nationwide network of 21 Atomic Energy Cancer Hospitals, development of improved crop varieties for enhanced food security, and advanced research in artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, advanced materials and semiconductor sciences.

Member Science PAEC, Dr. Shakeel Abbas Rofi said that by organising this event we wanted to explore the emerging needs of Pakistan and to the same end, new courses related to health and environment were added besides emerging technologies, Artificial Intelligence and use of nuclear techniques in agriculture to achieve food security.

He also thanked Dr. Gerd Helmer from Medical University Vienna for extending complimentary access to Pakistani research institutes to his AI lab on radiotherapy. Earlier, Scientific Secretary INSC, Dr. Rahat Ullah briefed about key themes of the College and remarkable achievements gained during the two weeks of interactive sessions.

A poster competition was also held which was evaluated by the experts panel comprising foreign faculty.

The first prize of the poster competition was won by Ms. Salka Javed from Islamic International University Islamabad for her poster on water quality.

The second prize was won by Ms. Rubab Mansoor from Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad for her work on the effects of microplastics on the environment in Northern areas.

The third prize was bagged by Ms. Amina Zakaullah from COMSATS University Lahore.

Published in Dawn, July 19th, 2026