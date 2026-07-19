Empowering youth key to country’s progress: Syedaal

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Chairman of Senate Syedaal Khan Nasar has emphasised providing young people with equitable access to quality education, skills development, employment and opportunities to realise their full potential, enabling them to contribute effectively to the country’s progress.

He said that Pakistan’s young generation is endowed with exceptional talent, creativity and determination, adding that it is the collective responsibility of the state to equip the youth with all necessary opportunities to save their energies from going to waste.

He expressed these views while speaking to a gathering at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) here on Saturday.

The deputy chairman Senate noted that nearly 60 per cent of Pakistan’s population consists of young people, making them the nation’s greatest asset.

He said that if the youth are provided with a conducive environment, quality education, modern skills and equal opportunities for growth, they can distinguish themselves not only at the national level but also on the international stage.

He said the present government is undertaking a range of initiatives aimed at empowering young people, creating employment opportunities, promoting technical and vocational skills, and ensuring their meaningful participation in the national development process.

These measures, he added, will enable the youth to utilise their abilities to the fullest and make a significant contribution to Pakistan’s economic and social development.

The deputy chairman Senate further observed that art, literature, culture and Sufism play a vital role in the intellectual, moral and creative development of the younger generation.

He said Pakistan’s rich Sufi and cultural heritage promotes the values of love, tolerance, mutual respect, dialogue and peaceful coexistence, which are essential for fostering harmony and social cohesion in society.

Published in Dawn, July 19th, 2026