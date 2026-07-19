Attock food dept to ensure flour supply to markets

TAXILA: The Attock Food Department has intensified market monitoring and supply operations to ensure the uninterrupted availability of quality wheat flour at official rates across the district, District Food Controller (DFC) Shams Abbas said while briefing newsmen here on Saturday.

Mr Abbas said the department had ensured a smooth daily supply of subsidised flour to Attock city, all five tehsils and remote rural areas, eliminating fears of any artificial shortage.

“The availability of affordable, quality flour for consumers is our top priority. We are utilising all available resources to maintain uninterrupted supplies, curb hoarding and prevent profiteering,” he said.

The DFC said ample stocks of flour were available at grocery stores and retail markets throughout the district.

He attributed the comparatively low demand to the availability of locally harvested wheat in many households, adding that there was no shortage of flour anywhere in the district.

Published in Dawn, July 19th, 2026