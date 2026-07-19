E-Paper | July 19, 2026

France reaffirms commitment to strengthen ties with Pakistan

Jamal Shahid Published Updated
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ISLAMABAD: France reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening ties with Pakistan, promoting multilateral cooperation and supporting global peace during celebrations marking French National Day at the French Residence on Friday night.

Addressing diplomats, government officials and friends of the embassy, French Ambassador Nicolas Galey highlighted growing bilateral relations, particularly in the fields of education, trade and public health.

He noted a significant increase in the number of Pakistani students studying in France, which had risen from around 200 four years ago to nearly 7,000 this year.

The ambassador also underscored France’s continued support for Pakistan’s polio eradication efforts, referring to an additional €50 million contribution to the Global Polio Eradication Initiative.

He expressed confidence that improving economic conditions in Pakistan would encourage greater French investment and emphasised the importance of the European Union’s GSP+ trade scheme for bilateral economic cooperation.

Speaking about international affairs, the French envoy said the world was witnessing an increase in armed conflicts, citing Ukraine, the Middle East and the Gulf as examples.

He reiterated France’s support for Ukraine and called for renewed commitment to international law, multilateralism and diplomacy as the only sustainable path to peace.

He also praised Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts to promote dialogue and de-escalation in the Gulf region.

The ambassador stressed that climate change remained a pressing global challenge despite competing international crises, pointing to Pakistan’s devastating floods and Europe’s extreme heat waves as reminders of the need for collective action under the Paris Climate Agreement.

Nicolas Galey thanked the government of Pakistan, members of the diplomatic corps, the United Nations, sponsors and embassy staff for contributing to the National Day celebrations.

He also acknowledged the launch of the French Club in Islamabad as a new initiative aimed at strengthening cultural engagement between France and Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said Pakistan and France were strengthening their partnership, reflecting a shared commitment to a better future.

Speaking as the chief guest, he praised Ambassador Nicolas Galey for deepening bilateral ties, saying cooperation between the two countries had become more structured and commercially active in recent years.

The minister highlighted key initiatives, including the 2023 Roadmap for Bilateral Cooperation and high-level engagements between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and French President Emmanuel Macron, which helped provide strategic direction to bilateral relations.

He said bilateral trade was growing, with Pakistan’s exports to France reaching $521 million and imports standing at $369 million. He added that more than 185 French companies were operating in Pakistan across multiple sectors.

Referring to the Pakistan-France Trade and Investment Forum held in Paris, Mr Aurangzeb stressed the need to institutionalise it as an annual platform to further boost business linkages.

Published in Dawn, July 19th, 2026

Newspaper

Jamal Shahid is an Islamabad-based reporter for Dawn with over two decades of experience. He covers the Public Accounts Committee and the National Assembly’s Question Hour, as well as diplomatic events, climate change, and human rights issues in the capital.

Jamal Shahid

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