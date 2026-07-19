Two killed in road accident

RAWALPINDI: A motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a dumper on Peshawar Road while another man who was injured in a traffic accident near Fauji Foundation Hospital died in the BBH.

A motorcycle rider was hit by a dumper near Chistiabad bus stop at Peshawar Road.

The victim died on the spot.

The Rescue 1122 team reached the spot and shifted the body to the DHQ hospital.

In another accident, Atif Jabbar, 32, was injured critically after being hit by an unknown vehicle in the Morgah area, was shifted to Benazir Bhutto Hospital on Friday and died in the hospital.

Published in Dawn, July 19th, 2026