Book review: Scooby-Doo! Solve the Puzzles

Who hasn’t heard of Scooby-Doo and his friends, who love to solve mysteries? Everyone loves the giant Dane who has been unmasking humans inside monsters since the 1960s. If you want to join the Mystery Inc gang, Scooby-Doo! Solve the Puzzles is your entry ticket.

This all-colour book not only lets you travel with Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy and Scooby-Doo but also gives your mind the exercises it needs to keep up with them. If you are a fan of word searches, there is one for you featuring characters and places from the Scooby-Doo universe; if you love code-breaking, there is another activity for you to try.

That’s not all; you can use your artistic skills to add colour to pictures where it has vanished, or draw your favourite characters using a grid as your guide. There is a puzzle in which you have to find the differences between two pictures, help Daphne escape from the Haunted House, and another in which unjumbling words will do the trick.

And the best part is, this book is reusable because it has been published as a ‘Wipe-Clean Book’. Now that’s something you don’t find every day, right? A book that you can use, and so can your friends without them realising that you have solved the mysteries before them.

Just be careful with the answers to some of the puzzles on the same page; don’t look at them until you are through that page, because that would amount to cheating. And if you are a true Scooby-Doo fan, you know that cheaters are the ones who end up in jail.

Be a sport and do the right thing; who knows, Mystery Inc might call you up when they are in trouble next!

Published in Dawn, Young World, July 18th, 2026