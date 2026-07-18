The quiz disaster

This is with reference to the story “The Quiz Disaster” by Khushrooh Khurram (YW, June 6).

The story reminded me of my own experience during a school competition. In my eagerness to answer first, I once gave a completely wrong answer to a very easy question and spent the rest of the day wishing I could rewind time.

What I liked most about the story was that it showed how mistakes, although embarrassing, can teach valuable lessons. As readers, we should remember that confidence is important, but thinking before speaking is even better.

Hiba Noreen,

Jhelum

II

The story “The Quiz Disaster” by Khushrooh Khurram was truly amusing. It reminded readers that everyone makes mistakes and that a single bad day does not define a person.

Sadia Ahmed Samo,

Nawabshah

Of cousins and Karachi

This is with reference to the story “Of Cousins and Karachi” by Rayan Anwar (YW, June 6).

The beautiful bond between cousins is rarely highlighted in stories, but this one portrayed it wonderfully, and I truly appreciate the writer for that. There is no doubt that some of our happiest memories are created unexpectedly, often with the people closest to us.

It was a delightful read that celebrated family, friendship and togetherness.

Maham Raza,

Islamabad

How to truly reset this summer

This is with reference to the article “How to Truly Reset This Summer” by Sania Asif (YW, June 6).

Most articles about the summer holidays focus only on entertainment, but this one encouraged readers to use their free time productively.

The suggestions about decluttering study materials and spending quality time with siblings were truly commendable. Summer is not just about relaxing, but also about creating space for better habits and meaningful memories.

Aiman Noor,

Karachi

II

The article “How to truly reset this summer” by Sania Asif was simple, realistic and easy for young readers to follow. I enjoyed every section, but the one on gardening showed how enjoyable and rewarding it can be to grow plants at home.

I agree with the writer that sometimes the happiest moments come from spending time with family and friends in simple ways.

Hassan Ahmed,

Mirpurkhas

Published in Dawn, Young World, July 18th, 2026