The tent of energy and play

Illustration by Gazein Khan

While travelling recently, I visited a small town where local families were heading towards a vibrant mela. The ground was alive with lights, food stalls and local music. Right in the middle, I spotted a huge circular tent, most probably a circus. Although I didn’t stop to see what was inside, the sight made me curious about its history.

My search took me back almost two thousand years to ancient Rome. There were no clowns or jugglers then. Instead, a massive stadium was packed with thousands of screaming people cheering for their favourite teams and watching men risk their lives on tiny wooden chariots. Pulled by two or four horses, they raced around a track at incredible speeds. This was chariot racing — thrilling, but extremely dangerous.

There was more than just racing. Trick riders jumped between galloping horses or stood upright while riding — something that looks unbelievable even today. Sometimes there were also animal hunts, where lions, elephants, bears and other wild animals fought or were hunted for entertainment. Before it all began, there was usually a grand parade with music and a religious ceremony.

So, the ‘circus’ back then wasn’t about laughter or comedy. It was violent, thrilling and brutal. With time, lighter forms of entertainment appeared. This brings us to the modern circus, born around 1768 in London, when English cavalry officer and horse trainer Philip Astley discovered that riding a horse in a circle helped him balance because of centrifugal force. He opened the first modern circus by combining horseback riding with acrobats, tightrope walkers and clowns—the kind of circus we know today.

The circus has amazed audiences for centuries, but have you ever wondered where it all began? Discover its fascinating history, thrilling acts and the surprising science behind the greatest show on earth

WHAT ACTUALLY MAKES A CIRCUS, A CIRCUS?

The animals are the stars

They were a huge part of what made the ancient Roman circus such a spectacular attraction. Lions, elephants, bears and even animals nobody in Rome had ever seen before were brought from far-off corners of the empire to fight each other or be hunted by trained fighters.

With time, many places banned wild animal acts because of concerns about cruelty, so many modern circuses no longer use them. Where they do, the performances are far more limited and regulated. Today, trained handlers sometimes bring lions or tigers into the ring, while other performing animals may include elephants, monkeys, snakes and birds.

Trick riding and aerial acts

In earlier days, trick riders performed astonishing stunts without safety nets. They jumped from one running horse to another while both galloped at full speed. Some stood upright on a horse’s back, while others bent down to pick things up from the ground. One small mistake and they were under the horse’s hooves. These daring acts attracted huge crowds.

Today, acrobats are a major part of the circus. They flip through the air, build human towers and twist their bodies in ways that seem impossible. Trapeze, tightrope and aerial silk acts—where performers climb, twist and drop while suspended from long pieces of fabric—have also become increasingly popular.

The clowns

Clowns have always been the core of the circus, entertaining audiences between performances with funny faces, jokes and playful tricks. They wore the classic red nose and oversized shoes, but many modern circuses now favour a more theatrical style of comedy instead of traditional slapstick, especially outside Pakistan.

Daredevil acts

These include the human cannonball, fire acts and other high-risk stunts. This part of the circus hasn’t disappeared. People still enjoy that edge-of-your-seat feeling, so most shows include at least one or two acts that seem genuinely dangerous.

The ringmaster and the music

The ringmaster is the host of the show. Dressed in an iconic flamboyant coat, the ringmaster keeps the performance moving smoothly from one act to the next using quick wit and humour.

But a ringmaster can’t do it alone; music brings the performance to life. In the early days, live bands and drummers played drumrolls as performers entered the ring, building suspense before a daring trick. Today, circus music has become an art of its own. Instead of a simple live band, modern shows often use custom-written musical scores to match every twist, turn and jaw-dropping moment.

Illustration by Gazein Khan

The tent

Some circuses still use the classic big top, but many now perform in theatres or arenas with advanced lighting, stage design and multimedia screens. It is less about one tent and more about creating a complete experience.

How balance actually works

Tightrope walkers and trapeze artists aren’t born with better balance than the rest of us; they simply have years of practice behind them. Let’s look at the science behind it.

Your brain is constantly sending signals that tell your muscles how to move. For tightrope walkers and trapeze artists, the real magic happens deep inside the inner ear. This delicate system detects when we are tilting. The moment you lean even slightly, it alerts the brain, which immediately tells your muscles to correct your balance. This happens automatically, much faster than conscious thought.

A tightrope walker is never perfectly still; they are wobbling all the time. But years of training allow the brain and muscles to correct every tiny wobble instantly, happening so quickly that the audience never notices. And that long pole they carry isn’t just for show. It is heavy and wide, slowing down how quickly the performer can tip over. That extra split second gives the brain enough time to correct the wobble before it becomes a fall.

Trapeze acts rely on the same split-second timing, but with two people working together. The flyer lets go at the very peak of the swing—the exact moment they feel weightless. The catcher has to be in exactly the right position at that precise second. If either performer is even a fraction of a second off, the trick fails.

THE CIRCUS PERFORMERS

Circus children start young: Training as an acrobat or tightrope walker takes years. That is why circus families often begin training their children as early as four or five. The earlier they start, the more naturally these skills and reflexes develop.

How jugglers do it: While tightrope walkers and trapeze artists use their whole body to maintain balance, jugglers rely on their eyes and hands. Their brain constantly tracks several moving objects and sends tiny corrections to their hands.

Fear plays a real role: Performers aren’t fearless. Their bodies simply become so familiar with the routine that the fear response gradually settles down. Learning to manage fear is just as important as physical training.

The hard life of circus animals

For most of circus history, animals were among the biggest attractions. Elephants stood on their hind legs, tigers jumped through burning hoops and bears rode bicycles. For the audience, the view was incredible. What it took to train the animals, however, was far less impressive. Many were taken from the wild, kept in small cages, trained using hooks and prods, and spent much of the year travelling instead of living naturally.

Suppose you have a pet cat, dog or bird. Would you force it to walk on a rope after it had fallen again and again? You love your pet and would never want it to suffer. Of course, many people earned their living through circus performances, but that should not make us ignore the fact that animals should not suffer simply for human entertainment.

Fortunately, people became more aware of the cruelty many circus animals endured. Animal rights organisations spoke out, and many countries gradually banned or restricted the use of animals in circuses.

The circus hasn’t died, but it has changed with the times. Today’s shows rely more on human skill, creative storytelling and jaw-dropping stunts. After all, nothing can replace the excitement of watching a live performance unfold right before your eyes.

Published in Dawn, Young World, July 18th, 2026