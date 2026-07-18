Jalalpur irrigation canal enters trial phase

JHELUM: The Jalalpur irrigation canal has entered its trial operational phase and is expected to transform agriculture and strengthen the rural economy in Jhelum and Khushab districts.

Minister of State for Finance and Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani described the project as a landmark achievement, saying it would bring irrigation facilities to thousands of acres of rain-fed land, enhance agricultural production, create employment opportunities and improve the livelihoods of farming communities across the Salt Range.

He said the project was conceived in 2007 and secured financial approval in 2017 with the support of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in the PML-N government. According to the minister, the initiative would trigger an agricultural, economic and ecological transformation in the region.

He also appreciated the cooperation of the ADB in the implementation of what he termed a long-awaited project for the people of Jhelum and Khushab.

Deputy Commissioner Jhelum Mir Reza Ozgen termed the commencement of the canal’s trial run a historic development, saying it would ensure a reliable supply of irrigation water, increase agricultural productivity and support sustainable rural development. He added that the district administration was extending full support for the timely completion of the remaining works.

Project Director Waheed Ashraf said the Punjab government’s flagship project aims to convert around 174,000 acres arid and rain-fed land into irrigated farmland across Jhelum, Pind Dadan Khan and Khushab tehsils.

He said the canal system originates from the right bank of Rasul Barrage and includes a 115.7-kilometre main canal with a design discharge of 1,350 cusecs, along with 23 distributaries, seven minors, 16 flood carrier channels and an extensive command area development programme.

Officials said the project would improve water management, reclaim uncultivated land and promote modern farming practices, delivering long-term economic benefits to the region.

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2026