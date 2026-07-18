E-Paper | July 18, 2026

Jalalpur irrigation canal enters trial phase

Hamid Asghar Published Updated
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

JHELUM: The Jalalpur irrigation canal has entered its trial operational phase and is expected to transform agriculture and strengthen the rural economy in Jhelum and Khushab districts.

Minister of State for Finance and Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani described the project as a landmark achievement, saying it would bring irrigation facilities to thousands of acres of rain-fed land, enhance agricultural production, create employment opportunities and improve the livelihoods of farming communities across the Salt Range.

He said the project was conceived in 2007 and secured financial approval in 2017 with the support of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in the PML-N government. According to the minister, the initiative would trigger an agricultural, economic and ecological transformation in the region.

He also appreciated the cooperation of the ADB in the implementation of what he termed a long-awaited project for the people of Jhelum and Khushab.

Deputy Commissioner Jhelum Mir Reza Ozgen termed the commencement of the canal’s trial run a historic development, saying it would ensure a reliable supply of irrigation water, increase agricultural productivity and support sustainable rural development. He added that the district administration was extending full support for the timely completion of the remaining works.

Project Director Waheed Ashraf said the Punjab government’s flagship project aims to convert around 174,000 acres arid and rain-fed land into irrigated farmland across Jhelum, Pind Dadan Khan and Khushab tehsils.

He said the canal system originates from the right bank of Rasul Barrage and includes a 115.7-kilometre main canal with a design discharge of 1,350 cusecs, along with 23 distributaries, seven minors, 16 flood carrier channels and an extensive command area development programme.

Officials said the project would improve water management, reclaim uncultivated land and promote modern farming practices, delivering long-term economic benefits to the region.

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2026

Newspaper

Hamid Asghar is a regional correspondent for Dawn, bringing over two decades of journalistic experience to his coverage of social, political, and cultural events. He specialises in regional heritage and ancient archaeology, focusing on the preservation and documentation of historical sites.

Hamid Asghar

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Barren reforms
17 Jul, 2026

Barren reforms

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s assertion that agriculture and livestock hold the key to Pakistan’s quick...
Dumbing down?
17 Jul, 2026

Dumbing down?

THE awesome power of generative AI has raised concerns in academic and scientific circles about the impact the...
Eyeing the Margallas
17 Jul, 2026

Eyeing the Margallas

AS Pakistan battles a variety of climate crises, state institutions must do all possible to defend critical...
AJK violence
Updated 16 Jul, 2026

AJK violence

Violent confrontations have claimed some 30 lives of both security personnel and protesters since last month.
Deadly lapses
16 Jul, 2026

Deadly lapses

PAKISTAN has investigated too many HIV outbreaks over the past decade to still be surprised by the causes. The ...
Doomed tax initiative
16 Jul, 2026

Doomed tax initiative

THE FBR’s draft simplified tax regime for small shopkeepers is the latest in a long line of attempts to persuade...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe